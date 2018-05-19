What time is the Royal Wedding?

The wedding will take place at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England. The wedding will take place at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England.

Prince Harry will marry former American actress Meghan Markle in a royal ceremony at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England on Saturday. The CNN broadcast of the event will begin at 7 am local time — 4.30 pm IST — as guests begin to arrive at the venue. The wedding ceremony will take place at noon, or 9.30 pm IST. The reception, however, will not be televised.

After tying the knot, the royal couple will tour the city centre of Windsor in a traditional horse-driven Ascot Landau carriage. According to reports, the weather will be ideal on their big day, with mild temperatures and clear skies accompanied by a light breeze.

Amid reports of Markle’s father not being able to attend his daughter’s wedding due to poor health, Prince Charles has stepped in and is expected to walk her down the aisle. The Kensington Palace announced Friday that Prince Charles has accepted Meghan’s request and “the Prince of Wales would be pleased to be able to welcome Ms Markle to the Royal Family in this way”.

Prince Harry’s niece, three-year-old Princess Charlotte, will be one of the six young girls chosen as bridesmaids while her brother, Prince George, will be one of the 10 pageboys at the wedding, the palace revealed in a statement.

The couple met on a blind date in 2016. After four months of dating, the news of their affair went public and they have been the centre of attention for paparazzi ever since. They announced their engagement last year.

