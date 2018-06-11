Zero KMS director Q: Audience will be surprised to see Naseeruddin Shah in such an avatar

Qaushiq Mukherjee’s web-show Zero KMS starring Naseeruddin Shah as the lead garnered a lot of buzz. Qaushiq Mukherjee’s web-show Zero KMS starring Naseeruddin Shah as the lead garnered a lot of buzz.

Think bold, controversy, and films, and you think of Qaushiq Mukherjee, popularly known as Q. Born and brought up in Kolkata, the filmmaker rose to fame with his controversial film Gandu. It was thus not surprising that his web-show Zero KMS starring Naseeruddin Shah as the lead garnered a lot of buzz. Recently, the series on Zee5 became the highest rated show on IMBD. Talking about how he developed Zero KMS, Q, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com shared, “It was quite a chance encounter when I met Nikhil from Zee5, and he told me about the platform. Now very few people understand the kind of work I do and he is one of them, so it was great to associate with him. I knew I would not be bullied into doing something else than what promised. Also, since both of us are into MMA, we decided to work on it and even wrote it together.”

The filmmaker might be hailed for his content but his films Gandu, Tasher Desh and even X, found itself in a lot of trouble with the censor board. When we asked if being on a digital platform, he enjoyed the liberty it brings with it, he smiled to say, “It’s ironical that there is nothing in Zero Kms to be worried about. It came out of censor with flying colours.”

He further opined about his thoughts on the digital medium. “With digital, the scope of content can be explored and experimented with. Though the shift is a little slow from what I had thought, and I am quite surprised by that. We are still kind of looking at the window, confused and skeptical that whether it will work or not. And that I think, we shouldn’t be proud of.”

Sharing his experience of working with Naseeruddin, the filmmaker said, “It was great to work with Naseer. My partner Henna Sayed knows Naseeruddin from donkey years and personally, he had reached out to me after Gandu, which he loved. Professionally we have been in touch on and off and even had dinner together at Henna’s place but never spoke about work. It was Henna, who suggested that I cast him and it was a great decision. I was surprised with the way he let us push him to play something so different. You would never imagine Naseer doing this – he plays a fight trainer, his voice is pitched differently, it’s just amazing, and I respect him even more. Also, he brings a certain kind of energy with him and that completely sets the mood.”

The 12-episode action thriller also stars Satyadeep Misra, Roshni Walia, Tara D’souza, Tanmay Dhanania, Rupali Bhosle, Mukul Chada, Vaishali Upadhyay among more. When asked about how he managed to work with so many actors, Q shared, “I like working with an ensemble cast. You can have a lot of fun with more people, you can tell them all different things, and they can fight among themselves (laughs). But on a serious note, we were really happy and content with the team throughout the schedule. All these actors are all committed to the craft and it made my work easier.”

The director further gave insight into his kind of work and his future projects. “As an independent filmmaker, I have to keep working to earn money. This is not a very commercial project and I would have loved to do it anyway. I am currently working on a secret project, which I cannot talk about.”

When asked if he would take up projects for money, he quipped, “I will never do that, have never done that. My belief in my kind of cinema and creativity is most important compared to commercial success or money.”

Zero KMS is currently streaming on Zee5 only for premium subscribers.

