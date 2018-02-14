Ditch the flashy Bollywood romances and binge-watch these desi web series instead

This Valentine’s Day, we suggest you ditch the flashy Bollywood romances and binge-watch these web series instead. This Valentine’s Day, we suggest you ditch the flashy Bollywood romances and binge-watch these web series instead.

For decades now, Bollywood has been our most popular source of entertainment. And while the Hindi film industry does churn out a colossal number of feature films every year, only a few of them live up to the mark. More often than not, filmmakers resort to the cliched ‘boy-meets-girl’ love stories full of decade-old tropes including the filmi ‘naach-gaana.’ Indian web content, in that regard, has become a massively interesting space.

Online content will always have its appeal in terms of low investment — whether it’s the money, the time or the fact that you can watch it in the comfort of your home. But what makes the digital space truly special is its novelty. Fresh faces, minimalistic approach and crisp direction have resulted in web series becoming a great entertainment option for the audiences.

Little Things

Pocket Aces’ Little Things is probably the most heartwarming web series that you will find in the Indian web space. A slice-of-life story of a modern couple Kavya (Mithila Palkar) and Dhruv (Dhruv Sehgal), Little Things is all about those little things that can make or break a relationship. There is nothing serious about this five episode series, no life-changing phenomenon, not even a tangible storyline, but therein lies the beauty. It still manages to keep you hooked with its mirror-like representation of an urban live-in couple. In a recent video, the team also announced that they have started working on the second season of the series. So far, so good.

Girl In The City

Another one starring Mithila Palkar in the lead! Bankrolled by Bindass, Girl In The City majorly focuses on how Meera, hailing from Dehradun, adjusts to her independent life in Mumbai but the way the makers have dealt with her love story with Karthik (Rajat Barmecha of Udaan fame) makes this web series truly special. Needless to say, Palkar and Barmecha are absolutely flawless in their performances. The soulful music and background score of the series also deserves a special mention.

Permanent Roommates

Permanent Roommates hit the internet in 2014 and took the internet by storm, quite literally. A web-series about a long distance couple who eventually end up in the same city, Permanent Roommates was rooted in reality and audiences couldn’t help but binge on Mikesh and Tanya’s love story. Its following seasons are supposedly not as relatable or intimate as the first one, but they are definitely worth a watch.

What The Folks

A newlywed couple’s life turns topsy-turvy after Nikhil (the ‘damaad’) is forced to live with his in-laws alone for a few weeks. What The Folks comes as a breath of fresh air exploring the not-much-explored nuances of the formalities between a man and his in-laws. The five-episode series is honest, real and very very awkward but it still clicks.

Bang Baaja Baaraat

Bang Baaja Baaraat by YRF’s Y-Films hit the internet back in 2015 but it still stands apart because of its refreshing take on the ‘Big Fat Indian Wedding.’ With Angira Dhar and Sumeet Vyas in the lead, the chucklesome dialogues have been supported by some top-notch performances. Bang Baaja Baaraat is a rare successful depiction of an urban couple dealing with the age-old stereotypes of their previous generations and how it all implodes into a laughter riot of a wedding.

