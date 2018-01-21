After Inside Edge, Vivek Oberoi to star in another web series titled A Family

Vivek Oberoi is set to star in ALTBalaji’s new show, A Family. Vivek Oberoi is set to star in ALTBalaji’s new show, A Family.

After making his debut in the digital world with Inside Edge in 2017, Vivek Oberoi is all set to work on his second web series. Vivek took to Twitter to announce his next project with Ekta Kapoor and her streaming platform ALTBalaji titled A Family. The actor wrote, “Here’s the BIG announcement I have been wanting to share with all my incredible fans! My next project is an action-packed crime based web series with @altbalaji. Can’t wait to start shooting for it! Super excited to collaborate with the amazing @ektaravikapoor once again!”

The show which which is a crime drama is set in the backdrop of Mumbai mafia land. Vivek will portray the role of Sharad Juvatkar in the series. Talking about the show, Vivek said in a statement, “I am excited to team up with Ekta Kapoor again. ALTBalaji is a great platform and recently has launched some outstanding content. My web series with ALTBalaji is a crime based drama – a genre first for the digital platform. The show will be quite intriguing in terms of its narrative and the role that I play is really challenging.”

Here’s the BIG announcement I have been wanting to share with all my incredible fans! My next project is an action-packed crime based web series with @altbalaji. Can’t wait to start shooting for it! Super excited to collaborate with the amazing @ektaravikapoor once again! — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivek_oberoi) January 21, 2018

Welcome to d altbalaji ‘family’💋💋💋💋💋 http://t.co/0MXtp0dTmT — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) January 21, 2018

Vivek Oberoi and Ekta Kapoor have earlier worked together on projects like Shootout at Lokhandwala and Mission Istanbul. Some of the prominent names from Bollywood have been a part of ALTBalaji. ALTBalaji saw massive success with Rajkummar Rao starrer Bose: Dead/Alive in 2017. The Test Case which stars Nimrat Kaur is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on January 26.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd