Vicky Kaushal on playing a hardcore romantic in Love Per Square Foot: My mom was so happy

Vicky Kaushal all set to impress as a lover boy in Netflix feature Love Per Square Foot. Vicky Kaushal all set to impress as a lover boy in Netflix feature Love Per Square Foot.

With performance-oriented roles in films like Maasan and Raman Raghav 2.0, Vicky Kaushal has been able to make a name for himself in a short span of time. However, in his upcoming Netflix film Love Per Square Foot, the talented young actor will be seen in a light-hearted role. Talking about it in a conversation with indianexpress.com, Vicky claims his mother was the happiest to see him in such a role. “People are so surprised to see me in such a role. I remember, when my mom watched Raman Raghav 2.0, she turned to me and asked, ‘Ye mera beta kar raha hai? ‘ but she was happy to see me in Love Per Square Foot.”

Love Per Square Foot is a story of two Mumbaikars who are finding their own space in the city of dreams. In an attempt to get that space, they end up being in a relationship of convenience and that is when the twist and drama begins. However, Vicky claims he is one of those who believes in Karan Johar’s definition of love – ‘Pyaar dosti hai.’

“I don’t believe in a relationship of convenience, personally. I am an introvert, not that much now after getting into acting, but in a relationship sense. I believe in becoming friends first and in knowing each other. It is very old school way of getting into a relationship, even if it is a love at first sight. Relationship of convenience has never happened to me, so I cannot talk much about it. In the film, we have explored both – negative and positive side – of being in such a relationship,” quipped the Masaan actor.

Another aspect of Love Per Square Foot is marriage. So has Vicky thought of settling down anytime soon? “Well, I have asked my parents for 3-4 years. I am just 29 after all and have a career to make. But I feel very positive about the institution of marriage. Laddu abhi khaya nahi phir bhi laddu toh laddu hi lagega. But I feel it always work as a strength to have a companion in life who you can depend on. I like the thought of it. Jab Shaadi karunga tab ek aur interview karunga and I will tell you if marriage is La La Land,” said Vicky.

Love Per Square Foot is going to be Vicky’s first film in 2018. The actor has been quite busy with multiple projects that would release this year. “2017 was a very good year. I have shot for many films and all of these would be releasing this year. I have shot with Karan Johar (Bombay Talkies 2), Rajkumar Hirani (Dutt Biopic) and Meghna Gulzar (Raazi). Also, on sets of Manmarziyan for now, which is directed by Anurag Kashyap. I have learned a lot from these ace directors,” the actor said.

Also read | Vicky Kaushal: Love Per Square Foot is a situational comedy

Produced by Bollywood veteran Ronnie Screwvala’s new production company RSVP, Love Per Square Foot will start streaming on Netflix from February 14.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd