Vanessa Kirby confirms Helena Bonham Carter’s casting in The Crown with this photo

Vanessa Kirby, who played the role of Princess Margaret (Queen Elizabeth II’s younger sister) in the first two seasons of Netflix’s The Crown, will exit from the show as another actor will be cast to play the role of an older Princess Margaret. There were reports of actor Helena Bonham Carter donning the role, but Kirby has all but confirmed the news with just a photo. Since The Crown will move ahead chronologically, new and older actors will be required to play the roles. Olivia Coleman has already been cast as the Queen.

On Instagram, Vanessa Kirby posted an image of her with Carter, with the latter giving a wide smile at the camera, and the former looking away from the camera but also smiling. Kirby captioned the image, “Honoured @thecrownnetflix.” If she had posted an image with Carter, it would have just inspired speculation. But now that she has tagged the official handle of The Crown, there cannot be any doubt. It appears Helena Bonham Carter’s deal with Netflix is final.

Kirby earned a lot of praise for her performance in the role. Particularly in the second season, where she was given much more to do, she shone with an arch yet vulnerable performance, giving the viewers deeper look into the character. Many critics noted that she outshone Claire Foy herself, who played the central character, The Queen Elizabeth II. Her chemistry with Matthew Goode’s charming photographer, too, was commended all around.

Coming to Helena Bonham Carter, the talented actress, has earned a lot of acclaim in a variety of roles. She has also played a royal character, donning the role of Queen Mother in Tom Hooper’s The King’s Speech alongside Colin Firth. So, playing Princess Margaret would not exactly be uncharted territory for her.

