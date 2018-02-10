Top 10 TV shows that India first binged on Netflix

These shows were most binged by Netflix’s Indian users. These shows were most binged by Netflix’s Indian users.

Netflix popularised the phenomenon of binge-watching – when you consume multiple episodes of a single TV shows – and this is why most Netflix original TV shows are written in such a way that they remain interesting while watched in single-sitting. While some TV shows that follow episodic format and were first broadcast on traditional television like Breaking Bad are also binge-worthy, they are exceptions to the rule.

Indians, though late, have joined the bandwagon, and with much gusto. The number of subscribers to Netflix in India is increasing day-by-day. According to Netflix, Indians begin their first binge under five days, while the global average is 12 days.

So what do we first binge when we join Netflix? The service itself has the answer. Here are the top 10 TV shows that are first binged on the site.

1. Narcos

The true story of Colombia’s infamously violent and powerful drug cartels fuels this gritty gangster drama series.

2. Stranger Things

When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one strange little girl.

3. House of Cards

A Congressman works with his equally conniving wife to exact revenge on the people who betrayed him.

4. 13 Reasons Why

Follows teenager Clay Jensen, in his quest to uncover the story behind his classmate and crush, Hannah, and her decision to end her life.

5. Suits

On the run from a drug deal gone wrong, Mike Ross, a brilliant college-dropout, finds himself a job working with Harvey Specter, one of New York City’s best lawyers.

6. Breaking Bad

A high school chemistry teacher diagnosed with inoperable lung cancer turns to manufacturing and selling methamphetamine in order to secure his family’s future.

7. The Crown

Follows the political rivalries and romance of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign and the events that shaped the second half of the 20th century.

8. Marvel’s Iron Fist

A young man is bestowed with incredible martial arts skills and a mystical force known as the ‘Iron Fist’.

9. Gossip Girl

Privileged teens living on the Upper East Side of New York can hide no secret from the ruthless blogger who is always watching.

10. Orange Is the New Black

Convicted of a decade old crime of transporting drug money to an ex-girlfriend, normally law abiding Piper Chapman is sentenced to a year and a half behind bars to face the reality of how life changing prison can really be.

