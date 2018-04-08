Top 10 horror movies on Netflix: Veronica, The Witch and more

These horror films on Netflix should satisfy you. These horror films on Netflix should satisfy you.

We like being frightened out of our wits for some reason. Whether it is a scary movie, show or even a video-game, there is something about fear that is strangely exciting. Of course, there is a limit. We may empathise with a protagonist who is trying to escape a horde of zombies and even enjoy her predicament, but we would certainly not like to be in her place.

Fear is sort of enjoyable – up to a point. After that, it becomes panic and stops being enjoyable. If you were looking for great horror movies to watch on a balmy weekend and own a Netflix subscription, we are here to help. Here are top 10 movies you should watch on the streaming service with their synopses.

1. Veronica: “In 1991 Madrid, after holding a seance at school, a teen girl minding her siblings at home suspects an evil force has entered their apartment.”

2. Dawn of the Dead: “In the wake of a plague, America is overrun by millions of cannibalistic zombies. A small group of survivors try to find refuge in a shopping mall.”

3. The Witch: “Believing that a witch has cursed their family, pilgrims homesteading on the edge of a primeval New England forest increasingly become paranoid.”

4. The Shining: “Jack Torrance descends into madness – terrorising his wife and young son – after living at a deserted and eerie hotel during its offseason.”

5. Gerald’s Game: “When her husband’s sex game goes wrong, Jessie – handcuffed to a bed in a remote lake house – faced warped visions, dark secrets and a dire choice.”

6. It Follows: “After a sexual tryst, Jay learns that her date has passed on a lethal curse that can only be shed by sleeping with another suspecting partner.”

7. Sinister: “A true-crime writer discovers a cache of videotapes depicting several brutal murders that took place in the very house he just bought.”

8. Cloverfield: “A going-away party in Manhattan is interrupted when a mysterious monster of epic proportions launches an attack on New York City.”

9. The Invitation: “A get-together with his ex and her new husband? Accepting is the polite thing to do. But maybe not the most prudent.”

10. Hush: “A deaf writer who retreated into the woods to live a solitary life must fight for her life in silence when a masked killer appears in her window.”

