The Test Case trailer: Nimrat Kaur’s remarkable performance could make for a watchable military drama

A new trailer of ALTBalaji’s web series titled The Test Case has been released by the makers. Starring Nimrat Kaur in the lead role, The Test Case is the story of India’s first woman combat officer, who struggles to carve out her own identity in a male-dominated world.

Playing the lead role of Captain Shikha Sharma, Nimrat looks absolutely flawless. Her performance is gritty and keeps us hooked to the screen for the 2.5 minutes long trailer. In her race to be a commando, Sharma has to cross not only physical obstacles but also bring about a change in the mindset of the people who believe that women are not suited for combat. And Kaur does a stupendous job at that.

While the first 1 or 1.5 minute of the trailer is about Kaur dealing with the usual politics and hardships of a combat academy, in the last minute, we are shown how a game-changing twist is set to unfold when the series stars streaming on January 26. There is a much bigger game involved and we are left wondering whether Kaur is pulling the strings or is she being played. The trailer that released today is a rehashed amalgamation of clips that we have already seen in the previous trailers with some new scenes.

The Test Case also stars Atul Kulkarni, Rahul Dev, Manit Joura, Suhail Nayyar, Akshay Oberoi, Samir Soni and Annup Soni. The only other woman we see in the trailer is Juhi Chawla, who essays the role of the Defence Minister and we are somewhat reminded of her role of Sumitra Devi in Gulaab Gang.

Talking about the rigorous training that Kaur went through for the series, she says, “There was never any room for faltering because I knew that if I can’t get into the physical mould of my character Captain Shikha Sharma, then mentally I won’t be able to do justice with her character. It takes a different kind of discipline to do that and that is something I will cherish forever. It was very important to stay true to the physicality of what the girl needs to be like. It has been a journey of blood, sweat and tears.”

The first episode of The Test Case has already been released by ALTBalaji on their platform while the rest of the nine would be released on January 26. The web series is helmed by Nagesh Kukunoor.

