Exclusive: Rashmeet Kaur and DJ Su Real win The Remix

The Remix on Amazon Prime surprised all with its breathtaking performances and foot tapping music. Judged by Sunidhi Chauhan, Amit Trivedi and Nucleya, the reality series is all set to air its last episode this Friday. But before you catch up on the grand finale, indianexpress.com has exclusive information that the competition has been won by Rashmeet Kaur and DJ Su Real. The two competed against Sreerama Chandra-Candice Redding and Thomson Andrews-NSG in the finale.

A source exclusively shared with us, “It was a tough fight in the final episode with all three teams performing exceptionally well. Till the last moment, there was no surety, who would take home the trophy. When Rashmeet and Surreal’s names were announced, their joy knew no bounds.”

Rashmeet is a multi-talented singer, who amazed the audience and the judges with her vocal and instrumental skills on the stage. Every week, the girl had a surprise up her sleeves, which got her brownie points. Born in Punjab and raised in Delhi, Rashmeet has participated in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2012 and Asia’s singing superstar 2015. While she has done numerous ad jingles, Rashmeet lent her voice for the song “Heer” in Phillauri. Currently she travels across globe with her own band and has performed with various Bollywood artistes like Shubha Mudgal, Master Saleem, Shazia Manzoor, Siddharth Mahadevan, Mohammed Irfan. As for DJ Su Real, his Twitter bio says, he is the “Sultan of Twerkistan and Satrap of Trapistan”. He is also the first Indian artiste to feature music on EA Sports FIFA 2018.

See a few photos, videos of The Remix winners are Rashmeet Kaur and DJ Su Real:

Hosted by popular TV actor Karan Tacker, The Remix launched in March and had 10 teams each comprising a singer and music producer, who created their own unique sound of music of Bollywood numbers. Each episode also saw one team, with the lowest marks bowing out of the competition. With no audience voting, the judges marked the performances purely on talent and music quotient.

The Remix judges. The Remix judges.

While a lot has been said about reality shows and how it only gives momentarily fame to contestants, Sunidhi had a different take on the same. In a chat with indianexpress.com, she had earlier shared, “To be honest these shows definitely help talent to get noticed. There have been so many instances where contestants, who haven’t been winners, went ahead to find a flourishing career. If you are talented, these shows definitely help in paving a way. Sadly, these days most shows focus on the contestants’ back-story than their talent. That’s where we go wrong for a contestant should only connect with the audience through their talent. Luckily for us, there is no audience voting in The Remix and so you will not find any drama. We will be presenting only pure music and entertainment to the audience.”

The finale episode of The Remix will stream on Amazon Prime on May 4.

