The Remix: Sunidhi Chauhan, Amit Trivedi to judge Amazon Prime reality show

There’s some good news for music lovers. Amazon Prime Video has released the teaser of its latest original series, which is a musical show. The show, called The Remix, will be the first of its kind, where the series will not follow any script.

The show will give an original spin to the series. On the series, DJs and music composer/singers will combine to produce some remix tracks and give their own spin to Bollywood’s hit numbers.

The Remix, just like any other musical show, will also have a panel of judges, including some popular names from the industry such as Sunidhi Chauhan, Amit Trivedi and Nucleya.

The format of the show will be based on the one that has already been put across fifteen countries. The Remix will be a 10-episode show, where DJs and singers will pair up to compete for a big prize.

Vijay Subramaniam, Director, Content, Amazon Prime Video India, said, “We know Indians enjoy reality TV, so we are creating new originals with the best new concepts and local Indian talent. We’re excited to add more variety to our service and continue to reinvent the way Indian customers watch TV.”

The series will premiere on March 9, 2018. According to reports, guests who will feature in the show are Tanmay Bhat, Kenny Sebastian, Naveen Richard, Aadar Malik, Sapan Verma, Kanan Gill, Kaneez Surka and Biswa Kalyan Rath. The show will be hosted by Abish Mathew and Sumukhi Suresh.

