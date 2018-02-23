The Remix judge Sunidhi Chauhan: Most shows today focus on the contestants’ back-story than their talent

The Remix judge Sunidhi Chauhan herself is a reality show product having won Meri Awaaz Suno. The Remix judge Sunidhi Chauhan herself is a reality show product having won Meri Awaaz Suno.

Hitting off a new note, Amazon Prime is all set to launch its one of a kind web reality show – The Remix, where singers and DJs will collaborate to recreate a song. Judged by talented trio Sunidhi Chauhan, Amit Trivedi and Nucleya, the series will be hosted by Karan Tacker. At the launch of the event, we caught up with Sunidhi for a quick chat about reality shows and the digital medium. The acclaimed singer, who has been part of a number of reality series, was in awe of the new concept of her new show. “It’s such a new and interesting format and I was really excited to come on-board. Also when I got to know that I will be sharing the panel with Amit and Nucleya, I was really happy,” she shared in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

The three times Filmfare winner can create magic on stage and she seemed to be impressed with the kind of performances in The Remix. She shared, “I got to see some beautiful acts in the show. The kind of singing, dancing, music, lights, graphics, costume, I will fall short of words now. Hats off to the entire team to have put up such grand scale acts, it was nothing less than watching live concerts.”

The powerful and versatile singer, known for singing romantic and item songs, has hits like “Ruki Ruki Si”, “Sheila Ki Jawani”, “Desi Girl”, Ainveyi Ainveyi”, “Kamli”, “Bin Tere”, among more in her kitty. When we asked her if she ever had a remix moment in her life where two different paths crossed, Sunidhi laughed to say, “Me and my husband have just produced a child together and what could have been a bigger remix moment for us than this.”

The “Beedi Jalaile” singer delivered a baby boy on January 1 and interestingly had shot for this show during her last stage of pregnancy. Talking about the same, she further shared, “I think these guys (Amit and Nucleya) made it really easy for me. The entire pre-delivery time, it just flew away on sets with these two. We were having super fun and my baby was also listening to some amazing music inside.”

Stating that the digital medium is the future, Sunidhi shared, “The web is the tomorrow, it’s all there. Just to keep the excitement, we will be releasing the episodes every week, I think it’s a great start and The Remix is the first reality show on Amazon Prime and we are really looking forward to a great season.”

Sunidhi herself is a reality show product having won Meri Awaaz Suno. We asked her if reality shows really help aspiring people to find a place in the industry. “To be honest these shows definitely help talent to get noticed. There have been so many instances where contestants, who haven’t been winners went ahead to find a flourishing career. If you are talented, these shows definitely help in paving a way. Sadly, these days most shows focus on the contestants’ back-story than their talent. That’s where we go wrong for a contestant should only connect with the audience through their talent. Luckily for us, there is no audience voting in The Remix and so you will not find any drama. We will be presenting only pure music and entertainment to the audience.”

The Remix will start streaming from 9 March on Amazon Prime.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd