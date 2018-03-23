The Remix host Karan Tacker: Digital gives you the freedom to unleash your personality

The Remix host Karan Tacker shared that the show is no less than a live concert and that makes his job really challenging. The Remix host Karan Tacker shared that the show is no less than a live concert and that makes his job really challenging.

Excited to be a part of the new world of digital space, Karan Tacker is shining as the host of Amazon Prime’s The Remix. The television star terms his new stint as being part of the future. “I have been subscribed to the platform for so long, so I knew what the quality would be like. They also understand what the future requires in terms of entertainment. And I was up for it the moment I heard the brilliant concept,” Karan shared his reasons of taking up the show, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

The actor, who hosted Nach Baliye 8 recently, further shared, “There’s so many things to do in the market at the moment, and I only take up projects which I like. Even though there are so many reality shows, I only host selected few. I strongly believe that one should entertain people in the same way that they want to be entertained.”

The Remix is a 10-episodes reality series judged by Sunidhi Chauhan, Amit Trivedi and Nucleya. 10 singers and music producers team up to recreate Bollywood songs in their own unique way and battle it out every week to win the ultimate championship. Karan shared that the show is no less than a live concert and that makes his job really challenging. “We have no scripts- just basic technical details. So you need to be attentive and go with the mood of the audience. You will never get to do that on TV, as the audience is totally different. Our show being real and fast, it’s devoid of drama, and then to make people entertain, it really gets challenging. But I must add, that’s the actual fun.

“Before I came on-board, I read a lot about the web world and how social media works. I was amazed to see the demographics. The attention span of your audience in the digital space is just eight second and you need to catch them before that. Also since it caters to a young audience, we’ve used some cool lingo and I did pick a lot of terminology,” added Karan.

Today we learnt @KaranTacker has mad rapping skills 🔥. What’s he rapping about? Find out on @remixamazon. Watch the first two episodes on @amazonvideoin now! New episode out every Friday. #PlayTheRemix #TheRemixOutNow http://t.co/Gv7EIHVAZr pic.twitter.com/YE4OGkEQYv — The Remix (@remixamazon) March 9, 2018

Set aside hosting, the actor has long been missing from fiction space after his show Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai wrapped up in 2013. When asked the reason for his conspicuous absence, Karan said, “I haven’t really heard anything too exciting yet. I have done three shows and all of them were really different concepts. They were nothing like soaps and quite ahead of their times. I would like to do such kind of meaningful projects with strong content. I want to be associated with a good story than just doing usual format based shows.”

Talking about the digital space, he added, “It has opened a new world for actors and performers. Digital gives the freedom to unleash your personality. That’s the charm of the medium.”

While he steers away from screen, his fan following remains consistent. Stating that he cannot define it, Karan averred, “As an actor you just do your work, rest it all depends on the audience. Their love plays a major contribution to your success and trust me you cant break it down and analyze why they love you even when you are not working. But I have no reasons to complain as I enjoy all the affection that comes my way and inspires me to continue making them happy with my work.”

Produced by Greymatter Entertainment, The Remix airs every Friday on Amazon Prime.

