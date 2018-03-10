The Remix first impression: This Sunidhi Chauhan and Amit Trivedi show is a musical treat

The Remix is judged by Sunidhi Chauhan, Amit Trivedi and DJ Nucleya. The Remix is judged by Sunidhi Chauhan, Amit Trivedi and DJ Nucleya.

For someone like me who is tired of all the overtly melodramatic content of Indian reality shows, Amazon Prime’s latest offering The Remix has come as a whiff of fresh air. Prime, after presenting fiction shows, short films, web series and movies to the audience, has now ventured into the genre of reality shows too with The Remix. It has ten singers paired up with DJs who add new flavours to the existing Bollywood tracks by remixing, reshuffling and rejigging them. The three celebrity judges Sunidhi Chauhan, Amit Trivedi and DJ Nucleya are big names in the music industry and The Remix has television actor Karan Tacker as the host.

Reality shows replete with a lot of rona-dhona, dramatic showdown and personal lives of contestants being explored more than their talent dominate small screens. Such drama has resulted in many resenting the format on television which was once a relief from the typical saas-bahu sagas. But with The Remix, you face no such trouble and the show is exactly what you would expect it to be. As you watch the first episode of the show, you are treated with a musical extravaganza. The contestants not just sing but give you an experience similar to that of a music video.

Even as singer-DJ duo recreate the already popular tunes either by adding English lyrics or rap, nothing seems to be overdone. However, a few terms used by judge DJ Nucleya leaves you questioning your knowledge of music and DJ-ing and you feel a little alienated. But if all goes well, then probably we might end up knowing the meaning of DJ terms like turning tables and many others by the end of the 10-episodes long show.

Only if we do not get to hear Bollywood numbers of which we have heard a club mix earlier too, The Remix can stand out and make a place for itself in the genre of reality shows. In the first episode, the contestants have played safe by limiting their choice of songs to numbers like “Sheila Ki Jawani”, “Love Dose”, “Main Lovely Ho Gayiaan”, “Senorita” and others. These are the ones which have been remixed well by our DJs already making us groove in a discotheque till our foot hurt.

Also, the contestants of the show might not have a competition from their contemporaries on television but in the digital space, they have to compete with the well-established YouTubers like Vidya Vox, Sanam Puri, Shirley Setia and other talented musicians who had music lovers glued to YouTube for hours. Their mashups and the cover of many songs have garnered millions of views online. With the real competition beginning from the next episode, we really hope to hear the remix of songs of which we cannot even imagine a second version.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd