The Innocents teaser: Netflix’s next original series is about two teenagers in love

The Innocents is about two head-over-heels teenagers who run away from their oppressive lives and family to stay together. The Innocents is about two head-over-heels teenagers who run away from their oppressive lives and family to stay together.

Streaming service Netflix has announced an original series called The Innocents. Over the last few years, there has been a flurry of original content that Netflix has put up on their service. Many believe that the primary goal of the company is to populate their service entirely with their content. Whether it is true or not, Netflix really is focusing on developing original TV shows and movies and to reduce their dependence on content from other studios.

The Innocents is about two head-over-heels teenagers who run away from their oppressive lives and family to stay together. But then something happens that apparently “derails their innocent dream.” The actors seem new, and Guy Pearce is the only one I recognised, and the premise, while not exactly fresh, feels interesting. The teaser video does not reveal anything in the way of plot. There are only stark images showcasing actors set to piano notes.

This is the official synopsis of the upcoming series:

“When teenagers Harry and June run away from their repressive family lives to be together, they are thrown into an extraordinary journey of self-discovery that derails their innocent dream. Secrets kept from them by their respective parents test their love to breaking point; and the extraordinary gift they possess unleashes powerful forces intent on dividing them forever.

The Innocents is produced by UK-based New Pictures, led by Charlie Pattinson, Elaine Pyke and Willow Grylls. The series is created by Hania Elkington and Simon Duric. Chris Croucher serves as producer. Farren Blackburn is executive producer of the series (alongside Charlie Pattinson, Elaine Pyke and Willow Grylls) and director of 6 of the 8 episodes.

The series stars Sorcha Groundsell (Clique, Iona, Sleeping Lions) as June, Percelle Ascott (Wizard vs. Aliens, The Weekend Movie) as Harry and Guy Pearce (L.A. Confidential, Memento, The King’s Speech) as Halvorson.”

There is no release date as yet, but we do know it would drop sometime this year itself.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd