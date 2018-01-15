The Handmaid’s Tale season 2 first look: Rebellion is in Gillead’s air, watch video

The Handmaid’s Tale’s season 2 will be out on April 25. The Handmaid’s Tale’s season 2 will be out on April 25.

The Handmaid’s Tale is back for its second season. Well, not yet but it is coming, though certainly not soon enough. Meanwhile, Hulu has released a first look trailer of the show. The series, based on Margaret Atwood’s acclaimed dystopian novel, was an extraordinary success for Hulu. It is based on a society, in which women have become machines for use and abuse, this frightening world where women are completely subjugation, that does not actually look very different from our world and that is the scariest thing about it.

Beating Netflix, it became the first TV series from streaming platforms to win an Emmy for Outstanding Series. Apart from Emmys, it also had a strong showing at the Golden Globes. It is natural, then, The Handmaid’s Tale is eagerly awaited by fans.

The short trailer, a little more than a minute in length, does not reveal anything in terms of plot. It is a collection of striking images shown with vivid clarity with a cover of Buffalo Springfield’s “For What It’s Worth” in the background. I am not too keen on using songs in trailer like the current fashion, unless they are eminently suitable, and in this case the song does not suit either the trailer of the show as a whole. Still, it is nice to see first footage from the second season.

Here is the official synopsis of the second season of the show. “Award-winning and hit drama series, The Handmaid’s Tale, will return for season two on April 25th with two new episodes, and subsequent episodes released every Wednesday only on Hulu. The 13-episode second season will be shaped by Offred’s pregnancy and her ongoing fight to free her future child from the dystopian horrors of Gilead. “Gilead is within you” is a favorite saying of Aunt Lydia. In Season Two, Offred and all characters will fight against – or succumb to – this dark truth.”

