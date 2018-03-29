The Crown ropes in Game of Thrones actor to play Prince Philip

Tobias Menzies, known for Game of Thrones, will take over Matt Smith’s Prince Philip for The Crown’s next season. Tobias Menzies, known for Game of Thrones, will take over Matt Smith’s Prince Philip for The Crown’s next season.

Netflix’s period drama The Crown is all set for a change in cast members with the show’s third season. A fictional representation of the Queen’s life, the show starred Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II for the first two seasons alongside Matt Smith playing Prince Philip.

As the show is now proceeding towards the later years of the Queen’s life, a change in cast members includes Olivia Colman, known for Broadchruch, who will play the title role. For the character of Prince Philip, Netflix has roped in actor Tobias Menzies, as per Variety. He will play this role in seasons 3 and 4.

Tobias Menzies was earlier seen in Game of Thrones where he played Catelyn Stark’s brother, Edmure Tully. He is popular with the nickname ‘Blackfish’ in the Game of Thrones universe.

Matt Smith, known for his work in Doctor Who, played this role for the first two seasons but was recently caught in a tough spot after producers announced that he was paid more than Claire Foy for the show. The producers later apologised for the same and said that moving forward “no one gets paid more than the Queen.”

The show has also announced the casting for Princess Margaret’s character who is clearly one of the fan favourites. Vanessa Kirby, who played this role with just the right kind of arrogance, will be replaced by renowned actor Helena Bonham Carter.

The Crown was a runaway success after its launch in 2016. Even the second season of the show garnered many positive responses. The show is created by Peter Morgan and will return with its third season but the air date is yet to announced.

