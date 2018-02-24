The Crown actor Claire Foy separates from husband Stephen Campbell Moore

Claire Foy played the role of the Queen Elizabeth II in the first two seasons of Netflix’s The Crown. Claire Foy played the role of the Queen Elizabeth II in the first two seasons of Netflix’s The Crown.

English actor Claire Foy, who played the role of Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix’s opulent period drama The Crown’s first two seasons, has separated from her husband of four years, actor Stephen Campbell Moore. Claire Foy has won a Golden Globe Best Actress – Television Series Drama award for her performance in The Crown. Her husband Campbell Moore had a life-saving operation to remove a brain tumour just months ago.

Claire Foy, 33, and Campbell Moore, 38, met each other while working on Season of the Witch, a film that also starred Nicolas Cage and Christopher Lee. “We have separated and have been for some time,” the couple confirmed to The Sun. “We do however continue as great friends with the utmost respect for one another,” the statement continued.

A friend of the couple told the publication,”After seven years together this came as a real shock to many of their friends, but they’re lovely people and are determined to keep everything civilised. Obviously it has been a very sad period for both of them, and for their wider families. But they are wonderful parents, intelligent and both successful in their own right.”

Claire Foy has departed The Crown since the timeline of the show will jump a little in the third season, and an older actor would be required to don the role. Olivia Coleman will play the role in subsequent two seasons. Helena Bonham Carter is all but confirmed to play the role of the Queen’s younger sister, Princess Margaret. The Crown season 3 is expected to return next year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd