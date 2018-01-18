Tere Liye Bro review: The series makes you miss good times with your friends

Tere Liye Bro review: The storyline is pacy and entertaining but there are few loopholes, which we are hoping, will be filled in by the end of the season. Tere Liye Bro review: The storyline is pacy and entertaining but there are few loopholes, which we are hoping, will be filled in by the end of the season.

The highlights of cricket matches are definitely the big sixes. Bindass’ Tere Liye Bro has also managed to hit it out of the park with six highly watched episodes. The show depicts the story of three close friends Aniket (Prabal Panjabi), Vineet (Nikhil Khurana) and Farhan (Pranay Pachauri). After Aniket passes away in a shocking accident, his sister Anika (Malhaar Rathod) gets along with his buddies in trying to fulfill his unfinished bucket list. The show is an ode to friendship and as you start watching the episodes, you feel connected and enjoy the journey along with them.

Our busy life schedules can cause a rift among friendships and relationships. Only when it is gone, do we realise the loss and pain of being left alone. The projection of death of a friend has been beautifully presented in Tere Liye Bro, where while most post social posts in memory, only the ones, who are close, feel the loss as well as the presence of the lost friend. Vineet and Farhan, are visited by Aniket’s soul, and he continues to be their guiding force.

The storyline is pacy and entertaining but there are few loopholes, which we are hoping, will be filled in by the end of the season. There are a lot of moments where you will smile and laugh, and even get teary-eyed. The screenplay is such that you will tend to miss your friends and the fun moment shared with them. The brand integration sometimes goes a little overboard but can be ignored. Subtracting a few glitches, the series is an entertaining watch and will mostly find an audience among the youth section.

When it comes to the star cast, it’s disappointing to see so less of Prabal, who is the one of the better actors among the lot. Nikhil and Pranay, interestingly have a very similar face, leading to a slight confusion in the initial episodes. Both of them are good looking but need to work on variation, as they seem to go stagnant in their performance. But we really loved them when they had a faceoff in the washroom; some mean fight that was! As for Malhaar, she was like a breath of fresh air among the guys and has quite a presence on screen. Overall, the star cast is promising and relatable, making the series a fun watch.

Talking about relatability, there are few instances in the show that looks straight out of our lives. They are not just beautiful moments but also give a few goals to the audience. Be it Farhan weeping tears after eating chillies, while his friends console him and Anika breaking up with Vikesh for she didn’t want to stay with a coward or Aniket being protective about his sisters and not even trusting his friends and Farhan advising Vineet that money is not everything. The ironical scene where Vineet is asked by the producers to tweak his coming of an age book into an action film will make you smirk. It reminds us of the current scenarios where marketing is given an upper hand over content.

The last four episodes will figure out the love equation between Farhan-Anika-Vineet, Aniket’s project results on left-handers, Vineet’s movie deal and whether Farhan will manage to step out from his father’s shadow. Also, there would be a major revelation happening about Aniket’s death that will leave you all shocked. Lot’s in store…so stay hooked to the series every Friday, 7 pm only on bindass linear and digital platforms.

