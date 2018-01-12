Tere Liye Bro latest episode: All’s not well between Farhan and Vineet

Catch the latest episode of Tere Liye Bro with a bucket of popcorn and friends by your side Catch the latest episode of Tere Liye Bro with a bucket of popcorn and friends by your side

Catering to today’s youth, bindass’ Tere Liye Bro has been giving out sincere friendship goals from the time it has launched. The story revolving around two buddies willing to go to any extent to fulfill their deceased friend’s wishes has truly touched hearts. Now, no relationship is without some drama and fight, isn’t it? Similarly, in the coming episode, besties Farhan (Pranay Pachauri) and Vineet (Nikhil Khurana) will have a major fallout which would create a rift in their friendship.

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “In the upcoming episode we will see the two hunks getting into an awful brawl in proving to be superior to each other. Their bottled-up emotions against each other will only worsen the situation as they will blow punches on each other. While they would be up for some mudslinging on each other, some interesting revelations will only add more twists and turns in the drama.”

If all these details are leaving you gloomy, here’s some happy updates to pep up your mood. Farhan, who has always been under his father’s shadow, will finally decide to spread his wings and fly high individually. While Aniket’s (Prabal Panjabi) soul will keep on supporting him, he will also be glad to have Anika (Malhaar Rathod) by his side.

Action, drama, emotions, and romance – catch the latest episode of Tere Liye Bro with a bucket of popcorn and friends by your side. This exciting episode will air Friday, 7 pm only on bindass linear and digital platforms.

