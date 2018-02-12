Tere Liye Bro flashback: Top moments from this Bindass show

In a bid to take you down the memory lane, here we get you the top moments from Tere Liye Bro. In a bid to take you down the memory lane, here we get you the top moments from Tere Liye Bro.

Earlier, only the elders in the house would stay hooked to television, while the youngsters were forced to only watch cartoons. With times changing, makers are now targetting youth and exclusively churning out shows catering to their taste. One such series that recently enthralled everyone is bindass’ Tere Liye Bro. The show depicting the story of three friends Aniket (Prabal Panjabi), Vineet (Nikhil Khurana) and Farhan (Pranay Pachauri), touched hearts and gave an ode to true friendship. Now, that it reached its climax, in a bid to take you down the memory lane, here we get you the top moments from the series.

Aniket’s death:

Tere Liye Bro gave a shocker in its very first episode when one of the besties in the trio, Aniket dies in a tragic accident. The incident brings to light how we have become so busy in our lives that we have no time for our friends, and only when something unfortunate happens, do we realise the value of relationships. Aniket’s death brings Vineet and Farhan closer as they realise how deep their friendship has been all these years. As for Aniket, he might have left the mortal world but he continued to live in his friend’s heart and mind.

The making of the bucket list

While the family grieved the death of Aniket, his sister Anika (Malhaar Rathod), knowing well her brother wouldn’t like all this cry scene got his friends together to drink in his memory. And while they sat reminiscing moments spent with Aniket, they decided to make a bucket list of his unfulfilled wishes and get them done, to bring peace to his soul. And what a journey it had been for Vineet, Farhan, and Anika as they tried to make Aniket happy. In a particular instance, they almost got killed, but what’s a true friendship without some risks?

Farhan rebels against his dad

Farhan, throughout the series came across as a person, who was quite scared of his father. Being obedient is different but Farhan was almost put to slavery by his dad, being pushed to doing only things he wanted Farhan to do. But when you have a friend like Aniket, things can always brighten up. At the juncture of wanting to make use of Aniket’s business plans, Farhan stood up against his father’s unwarranted demands and joined hands with his business rival. It was a coming of age moment for Farhan, and we couldn’t help but cheer for him.

Anika chooses Vineet over Farhan

While Farhan did his best to make a mark not just for himself but also in Anika’s heart, the girl went on to choose Vineet over him. From the time Anika started spending time with the boys, there was an undercurrent war between them, both wanting to woo her. While Farhan did his best to give subtle hints, Vineet, was all loud and clear about his emotions and that got Anika super impressed. Well, the development did cause a rift between Vineet and Farhan but the two decided to kiss and make up for Aniket’s sake.

The mystery behind Aniket’s death?

While we were expecting a happy ending to the series, it ended on a big revelation. Moments before Aniket’s death, he had met a girl, who had a distinct tattoo on her body. Vineet found the same tattoo in a girl realising that there is some mystery surrounding his best friend’s death. Was it an accident or was Aniket murdered? Well, the show ended hanging upon the same idea, and all we can hope is that Tere Liye Bro comes back with a new season answering this big question.

