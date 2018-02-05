Tere Liye Bro actor Nikhil Khurana: Two friends were in love with me and I had to make a choice

Tere Liye Bro actor Nikhil Khurana is also seen in Jijaji Chhat Par Hai Tere Liye Bro actor Nikhil Khurana is also seen in Jijaji Chhat Par Hai

Youth shows on television always manage to encapsulate the young audience with its relatable storyline and characters. Added to that are fresh actors, who go on to become icons. One such show is bindass’ Tere Liye Bro that portrays the story of a group of friends and how their lives change after one of them dies in a ghastly accident. The besties Vineet (Nikhil Khurana), Aniket (Prabal Panjabi) and Farhan (Pranay Pachauri) have become a sensation with their chemistry and on-screen bromance. Nikhil recently got in an exclusive tete-a-tete with indianexpress.com where he shared a lot about his experience, his take on friendship and love, and his new show Jijaji Chhat Per Hain.

Firstly sharing about the similarity and differences between him and his character, Nikhil shared with us, “Vineet is somewhere very quirky and pretentious, though his heart is at the right place. On the other hand, I am a very simple guy in real life. As for similarities, I share the loyalties of a friend from Vineet, yes, he might be arrogant sometimes, but he is a very passionate friend.”

Since we have seen Vineet and Farhan always at loggerheads, we asked Nikhil if that’s normal between friends. “I think that happens with every guy. We all fight with a good friend for some reason; that’s how you build a love hate relationship (laughs). Trust me, it’s really normal that among a group of friends, a couple of them have friction between them. It isn’t really enmity just a rough patch.”

Also, as seen in the show, Vineet and Farhan are seen eyeing the same girl Anika (Malhaar Rathod). When asked what would he do if he was in a similar situation, Nikhil laughed to state, “I would let the girl choose. Just like Vineet, I too would try to convince her that I am a better choice. Interestingly, I have been in a vice versa situation, some three years back, where two friends were in love with me and I had to make a choice.”

Talking about his experience with the team, the young actor shared, “The best thing about working for Tere Liye Bro was that I have made some amazing friends. We continue to chill and it’s awesome that we enjoy each other’s company. We were literally partying than working throughout the schedule.”

Now that Nikhil is busy with his new show, we wondered if he is getting time to spend with his co-stars-cum-friends. “Of course it has become difficult. They understand that’s how the industry works. And when love is in the heart, distance doesn’t matter. I know these lines are said for girls but I would use it for my besties too,” he shared with a grin.

Lastly talking about his show Jijaji Chhat Per Hain, Nikhil shared, “The response has been really good and our target audience has been liking it. As an actor, it’s always fun to try out new things and I am really enjoying it.”

Tere Liye Bro will air its last episode this Friday, 7 pm, only on bindass linear and digital platforms.

