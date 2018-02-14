Tere Liye Bro actor Malhaar Rathod shares tips to rock your Valentine’s Day date

Tere Liye Bro actor Malhaar Rathod shared some quick tips for girls to rock their dates today. Tere Liye Bro actor Malhaar Rathod shared some quick tips for girls to rock their dates today.

Have a date tonight? Fret not, for Tere Liye Bro actor Malhaar Rathod is here to help you out. The actor, who made her mark playing the stylish Anika in the bindass’ series, loves experimenting with her look both in reel and real life. Her style in the show was much loved and fans have been constantly reaching out to her to share her fashion secrets. Speaking exclusively to indianexpress.com, the actor shared some useful tips to rock your day.

Tere Liye Bro had Malhaar playing Anika, the loving sister of Aniket (Prabal Punjabi), who dies in a tragic accident. Wanting to bring peace to his soul, Anika gets his best friends Vineet (Nikhil Khurana) and Farhan (Pranay Pachauri) to complete a bucket list of Aniket’s unfulfilled wishes. The show wrapped up last week after a successful run of 10 weeks.

In an earlier chat with us, Malhaar talking about her on-screen avatar had shared, “The character of Anika was very bold and courageous and almost on the borderline of being tomboyish. So keeping in aspect we styled her and I love being actively participating and suggesting details for my character. But most of the credit goes to the stylists; they have done an amazing job, and I am so glad that people are enjoying Anika’s look.”



Being the fashionista, the actor shared some quick tips for girls to rock their dates today:

First and foremost, be confident of who you are and what you want. Wear your confidence on your date with the right amount of confidence, and things will sail smoothly, trust me.

Accessories are very important to make a mark. Pair hoops with heels and a long chain, or wear a statement neckpiece or a choker and studs to go along with it.

When it comes to clothes, comfort is the key. A t-shirt with a pair of denim and red lipstick looks classy and suits almost all occasion. You can also slip into a dress if you are comfortable carrying it.

I think fish braids are the newest easy to go option for a hairstyle. Even if you have a bad hair day, a fish braid can save you and make you look well dressed and attractive.

Lastly, when it comes to make-up, minimalistic always works well. Just a red lipstick can do wonders, a bit of kohl can create magic.

“But most importantly enjoy your time with your loved one and make the most of Valentine’s Day. Rather than worrying about your clothes and make-up, take that time to look into your partner’s eyes,” concluded Malhaar.

Happy Valentine’s Day, guys!

