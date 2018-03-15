Actor Tara Alisha Berry turns singer for Viu’s upcoming series Love Lust and Confusion

Tara Alisha Berry will be making her singing debut for Viu India’s upcoming web-show Love Lust and Confusion. Tara Alisha Berry will be making her singing debut for Viu India’s upcoming web-show Love Lust and Confusion.

Actors these days are no more shy to experiment and broaden their horizon towards newer skills. While we have seen many stars opting to sing for their movies, spunky and stylish Tara Alisha Berry will be making her singing debut for Viu India’s upcoming web-show Love Lust and Confusion.

The actor was honed by none other than Lesle Lewis, who was one of the first musicians to introduce rock and pop in India. Her character in the show, Tara, has to fight her nervousness and stage fright, and sing with the renowned musician. While shooting, they found her voice so beautiful, that they decided to retain the song in the show. The song “Breaking Free” is a soft ballad and has a very pure feel to it.

Shared a source, “There are some songs which require real emotions and when you have the actor singing it in their own voice, it only adds much more to it. Tara is a great singer and she crooned like a professional. One would be really surprised hearing her.”

Speaking about her first singing experience, Tara shared with us, “It was unreal. I always thought that I am a bathroom singer but to have the opportunity to sing a song composed by Lesle Lewis was unbelievable. This song is very close to my heart since it’s my first ever.”

The 29-year-old actor, after making a buzz down south, moved towards Bollywood and has been part of films like The Perfect Girl, Love Games, and Mastram, among others. Along with being glamourous, her talent to perform all kinds of roles has made her one of the most sought-after young stars. After her Bollywood outing, Tara will now be seen in Love Lust and Confusion, that tells the tale of a young girl and her life’s experiences. It also stars Udaan actor Rajat Bharmecha in the lead role.

