Tara Alisha Berry and Rajat Barnmecha’s fight woes on the sets of Love Lust and Confusion

All these times we have heard about actors facing difficulties while shooting for romantic scenes together. But the lead couple of Viu’s Love Lust and Confusion Tara Alisha Berry and Rajat Barmecha found themselves in an unlike situation, where they couldn’t get their fight scenes correct. And that left the production team fuming.

A source close to the show shared with us, “The two were shooting for an important sequence where they had to indulge in a heated argument and fight like enemies. As soon as the camera started rolling, Tara and Rajat started laughing hysterically. It was so difficult to get them to shout at each other and at the end of the day, 20 retakes were taken before we could manage the perfect shot. It was really a strange situation, as on one hand we were amused seeing them laughing uncontrollably on the other, we wanted to wrap up the scene soon.”

Talking about the entire event, Tara, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, shared, “Since we started shooting, Rajat and I became very comfortable in each other’s company and we kept joking around on the sets all the time. So, it was very funny trying to be serious and angry when actually we get along like a house on fire! Also, honestly, he’s such a good guy in reality, it’s hard to fight with him or be upset with him on or off camera!”

Love Lust and Confusion is all about millennial fantasies and the complications that they face in their day-to-day life. Tara plays the lead character of Poorna, and the show is about her life experiences. Along with Rajat, the series also stars Meiyang Chang and Gaurav Chopraa in cameo roles. Its episodes are released every Saturday on Viu.

