Tara Alisha Berry: Each project, character teaches you a lot of things

Young and bubbly Tara Alisha Berry is currently seen as Poroma Sarkar in Viu India’s web series Love Lust and Confusion. The 13-episode series will depict the age of indecisiveness, physical exploration and confusion. The series also explores polyamory and the perspective of youngsters on the topic. Stating that the director Victor Mukherjee was the reason she took up the show, Tara, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, shared, “The minute I met him and he narrated me the script, I was bowled over. He had also shown me few reference clips on what he wanted visually and I was amazed.”

When asked if she believes that there’s always confusion between love and lust, the young actor smiled to say, “Of course I believe in it and I think we all go through it sometime in our life. It’s also got a lot to do with age. You are young, hormonal and trying to explore relationship. There are moments of self-discovery throughout your life, when a lot of confusion gets cleared.”

When asked to pick a moment of self-discovery, Tara, after a deep thought, shared, “I have it everyday! Honestly, I am constantly reading and also the profession that I am in, I keep meeting a lot of people. So everyday you learn something different. Also each project, character teaches you a lot of things. So it is a constant phase in my life.”

Love Lust and Confusion will see Tara meet a number of guys in her quest to find herself. We asked her which guy was the most fun, she quipped, “All of them were really nice. Since I have maximum scenes with Rajat (Barmecha), Nakul (Sahdev) and (Meiyang) Chang, we all had a blast shooting. Also Jatin (Dua) was fun to be with. We all hung out together and enjoyed throughout.” The shoot for the series was easy and the actor believes that the workshops by their director helped a lot. “Since he had spent so much time with each one of us, it was a clear path as we all knew what was expected from us. His efforts paid off well.”

Talking about the rise of digital medium, the Love Games actor averred, “It has opened up a new world for actors, technicians and filmmakers. There are a number of projects happening at one go and everyone is getting a chance to tell some different stories. It’s a great time and I enjoyed my stint in the web world too.”

Tara, who has films like Hum Dono Honge Kamyab and Agam to be released this year, is still apprehensive of taking up a fiction show on television. “Only because it takes up a lot of your time. As an actor it’s a pleasure to try out new characters and I want to experiment more. So rather than taking up a serial which would take a couple of years of my time, I’d prefer taking up multiple projects.”

The episodes of Love Lust and Confusion releases every Saturday on Viu.

