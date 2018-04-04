Tamashree actor Maanvi Gagroo: Along with substantial roles, I also want to do the song and dance routine in Bollywood films

Tamashree actor Maanvi Gagroo will be seen in love with a tomato in this eight-minute short film that talks about a girl on the lookout for perfection in everything in her life. Tamashree actor Maanvi Gagroo will be seen in love with a tomato in this eight-minute short film that talks about a girl on the lookout for perfection in everything in her life.

The world of web is no more restricted to social media, downloading pirated films or just watching international content. With the Indian market realizing the scope of the digital space, some really interesting and original content is being produced and consumed equally by masses. Zee5 that launched recently with 20 original titles has an exciting short film Tamashree in its kitty starring the very affable Maanvi Gagroo in the titular role. The acclaimed actor will be seen in love with a tomato in this eight-minute short film that talks about a girl on the lookout for perfection in everything in her life.

Talking about romancing a tomato, Maanvi, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, shared, “It was very funny. Once, I would get into the character and my director would start instructing, it was a crazy time. I would be laughing in my head but had to emote like it’s a person so it was fun.” When we asked her, if hypothetically, she was to romance a ‘thing’, what would it be, she laughed out loud to say, “I am actually in love with a lot of things. Be it my clothes, shoes or just food. I just can’t live without it. Also, I know it shouldn’t be the case but I really get attached to things. I remember I had this lovely bag and when its strap broke, I started crying much to the dismay of my friends.”

Watch Maanvi Gagroo starrer Tamashree trailer:

The 32-year-old actor added that it was the conviction of the makers (Nishant and Jasmine) that got her to agree to come on board. “Initially when I read the script I said no but when I met them, I realised they had planned it brilliantly. They had clarity of the product and that got me to say yes to them. Being relatively new in the industry, it was impressive to see how they had detailed every minute thing and were in complete charge of the film.”

Maanvi became a renowned face after being part of TVF Pitchers and Triplings, and has closely seen the rise of the digital wave. Sharing that she never expected it to turn so huge, she quipped “While everyone used to say that web is the future, in the nascent stage, we only had sketches and memes on YouTube and I was like how much would people consume that? And then web series came and I just fell in love with that. I think the digital medium is accessible to a bigger audience and also for people working in the entertainment industry. It has suddenly opened up the gates of newer opportunities. Also, with bigwigs getting involved, a lot of money is getting involved. It is a great thing as that way you don’t feel resentful towards working hard.”

As she mentioned money, we asked the PK and No One Killed Jessica actor if she money has ever been a factor when she took up a project. With a smirk, she quipped, “Script is always the primary concern and second comes the people I am working with. For even when you have a bad script, if the team is good, they can make it into a good project. And if everything fails, I quote a bomb to avoid getting cast. But if they do pay me then money does become a motivating factor to give your best.”

At present being busy with another web series, the actor, who made her debut with TV show Dhan Dhana Dhan, is looking forward to working in more shows, films, short films, ads and even theatre. “I really get paranoid as soon as I wrap up shoot for a project of what will I be doing next,” she laughed.

The web actors are currently put in a different light and only offered with a certain kind of roles. Agreeing to it, Maanvi added that she feels terrible about this practice. “I so want to do singing and dancing in films. Having grown up watching Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge and Dil Toh Pagal Hai, those were the factors that got me attracted to acting. But sadly people assume that we want to do only serious and experimental characters. I want to do substantial roles but also want to do those typical heroine roles.”

