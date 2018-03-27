Exclusive | Sunny Leone on her biopic Karenjit Kaur: I broke down while revisiting few moments from my life

Sunny Leone would also reveal the secret behind her stage name in the biopic Karenjit Kaur. Sunny Leone would also reveal the secret behind her stage name in the biopic Karenjit Kaur.

In a time when actors are vying to play influential lead characters in biopics, Sunny Leone is all set to present her biopic series on Zee5. The web series titled Karenjit Kaur-The untold story of Sunny Leone will showcase the actor’s journey from the American adult film industry to becoming a Bollywood sensation. She would also reveal the secret behind her stage name ‘Sunny.’ In this one-of-a-kind series, the Mastizaade actor will herself re-enact her life, and give the audience a glimpse of her life. Sunny is just 36-year-old, and even with just a handful of projects, she has made a mark in the industry with her passion, dedication and professionalism.

Adding that she was indeed surprised when the makers (Fresh Lime Productions) approached her for the same, Sunny shared, “It was a really interesting offer and I was excited. I thought I would be fine but when we started shooting, I realised I was not emotionally prepared. No person would be fine reacting to some really emotional and traumatic moments, that they have pushed away. Going through it once again was really not easy and it was quite a challenging time to pull it off.”

When asked to share which was the most difficult part for her to shoot, the Ragini MMS 2 actor, with tears welling up in her eyes, shared, “There was this scene where I tell my parents what I did and I see my father breaking down. I just couldn’t deal with the emotions and broke down myself. Thankfully Daniel (her husband Daniel Weber) was on the set and he handled me. It was really difficult and now that both my parents have passed away, it made it all the more painful.”

Sunny might have started her journey as an adult star, but today, she is identified as a star who has changed her destiny with hard work. We wondered if the series would open pages of her life that were long shut, and make people talk about her past and judge her once again. “Honestly, I don’t think I have ever done my work worrying about people judging me. I have achieved this all by myself, and this is my past, my life story, I have never ran away from it. Also, I had an amazing production team that has backed me well, and we have managed to revisit my life story in the most beautiful way,” she shared.

The series is already creating a lot of buzz, and many believe that it should have been made into a film to reach out to a bigger audience. But Sunny has her own reasons for the digital release as she quipped, “I think it’s a lovely thing that we are doing. It’s not just a show for us but we are trying to create a story that people will come back to. It’s a journey, and being on the web, people can access it whenever they want and even pass the word around. There are so many shows that we get addicted to watching on the net, and visually Karenjit stands really close to them.”

2017 had been quite an eventful year for Sunny and Weber as they adopted their first child Nisha Kaur Weber. And last month, they also announced the arrival of their twin sons Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber through surrogacy. “Zee wanted an amazing story and there are so many crazy things that are happening in my life, that they must be really happy (laughs out loud). Though the children are not part of the first season, they might be in the next. Let’s see if people enjoy watching the show, we can definitely think of more seasons then,” she added with a smile.

Sunny became a household name in India after she entered controversial reality show Bigg Boss 5 in 2011 as a wildcard entrant. Her popularity further strengthened after she started hosting Splitsvilla, which presented her goofy, candid and yet a very strong persona to the audience. Stating that she is open to even doing television fiction, the Ek Paheli Leela star said, “I have never said that I am wary of mediums. If I like the concept, and it all fits in, be it shows, photoshoot, songs, I would like to do it all. I really believe in doing work that I like for we have just one life, and I would know that at least I lived my life fully.”

Sunny broadened her horizon recently after she launched her own cosmetic line- Star Struck by Sunny Leone. She is also all set to make her debut in the Tamil film industry with the upcoming film Veeramadevi. Karenjit Kaur- The untold story of Sunny Leone will launch on Zee5 soon along with a bouquet of other originals. The web-series will be available to only subscribed consumers on the video-on-demand platform.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd