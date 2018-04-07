Along with web, Sunil Grover-Shilpa Shinde’s Dhan Dhana Dhan to air on Colors

Sunil Grover and Shilpa Shinde’s show will bring together the dynamic world of cricket and comedy together. Sunil Grover and Shilpa Shinde’s show will bring together the dynamic world of cricket and comedy together.

Sunil Grover and Shilpa Shinde’s show Dhan Dhana Dhan will premiere tonight. The one-of-a-kind show will bring together the dynamic world of cricket and comedy together during the Indian Premier League (IPL). The tri-weekly series will be streamed by Jio on its app and now, it seems like the show is all set to get a bigger opening.

A source shared with indianexpress.com, “With Reliance having a stake in Viacom, the makers decided to air the show also on Colors. The initial response to Dhan Dhana Dhan has been a positive one and with comedy shows currently on air, Colors will also get to benefit from it. The series will air every weekend at 11 pm after Rising Stars and will give viewers a chance to lap up some hilarious gags and cricket insights. Once it starts rolling, the channel is also looking forward to put Dhan Dhana Dhana simultaneously on its platform.”

Colors COO Raj Nayak took to Twitter to announce the same:

Starting tonight, the audience will get to see the web show live on MyJio and JioTV app at 7:30 pm, every Friday-Sunday. Apart from Sunil and Shilpa, Sugandha Mishra, Ali Asgar, Suyyash Rai, Paresh Ganatra and Suresh Menon will take charge of the comedy angle. As for the cricket side, the makers have roped in stalwarts Kapil Dev and Virendra Sehwag to talk about the sports with popular anchors Samir Kochhar, Archana Vijaya and Shibani Dandekar. Dhan Dhana Dhan has been co-produced by Preeti and Neeti Simoes under their banner LilFroddo, Frames Productions and Grey Matter Entertainment.

As readers know, there’s buzz about the fallout between Preeti-Neeti and Kapil, and the latter blaming the sisters for maligning his reputation. With their show getting a slot on Colors, gossipmongers have been saying that it affected Kapil. He had parted ways with the channel in an ugly manner with his show Comedy Nights with Kapil and seeing his old teammates joining hands with Colors has upset him. The channel on its part maintained that the deal was entirely between them and Jio and the artists played no factor in the same.

