Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra, Suyyash Rai join Sunil Grover and Shilpa Shinde’s web show Dan Dana Dan

From the time the picture of Sunil Grover and Shilpa Shinde working together went viral, there has been constant speculation surrounding it. Indianexpress.com had exclusively shared that they will be joining hands together for a web show that will be a one-of-a-kind show bringing together comedy and cricket during the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL). Now, we have further information that popular stars Ali Asgar, Suyyash Rai and Sugandha Mishra will also join the cast. The show has been titled Dan Dana Dan and will air on the Jio TV app every Friday-Sunday evening during the IPL matches.

Shared a source exclusively with us, “It will be an out and out comedy series where the cricket angle has been smartly incorporated. For the first time, a comedy show will hit the digital waves and with such a talented star cast, the makers are quite confident of making it a hit project. Every episode will also see some cricketers joining in for a fun conversation and some gags. Recently, Sunil flew down with the team to Chennai to shoot for the pilot episode with the Chennai Super Kings team.”

On the lines of Extra Innings, Dan Dana Dan will have the actors discussing the matches, the IPL fever in the country and present some funny moments from the championship. Apart from Ali, Sugandha, and Suyyash, Paresh Ganatra and Suresh Menon will also make appearances in the episodes. The team recently shot with MS Dhoni and Harbhajan Singh for a special segment. Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa might have been a comedy star in her fiction dramas but this would be the first time that she will be taking charge of a non-fiction show.

The show is being helmed by sister duo Preeti and Neeti Simoes, in partnership with Frames Production. They have earlier co-produced The Drama Company on Sony TV. Preeti was closely associated with Kapil and has been one of the brains behind his success. She had been the creative director of Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, along with Neeti. The Simoes sisters had parted ways with Kapil and his show last year after the Sunil-Kapil brawl. Preeti was also rumoured to be dating Kapil, and now with her joining hands with Kapil’s frenemy Sunil, seems like all’s definitely not well between them anymore.

IPL will launch on April 7 and go on till May 27. While ratings for television shows mostly see a dip during this time, Dan Dana Dan has definitely found a way to reach out to maximum viewers during this cricket series.

