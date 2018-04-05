Sunil Grover on his fallout with Kapil Sharma: I have moved on and hope we both succeed in our individual paths

Sunil Grover’s new show Dhan Dhana Dhan, along with cricketers, will also star Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde, Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra, Suyyash Rai, Suresh Menon, Paresh Ganatra. Sunil Grover’s new show Dhan Dhana Dhan, along with cricketers, will also star Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde, Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra, Suyyash Rai, Suresh Menon, Paresh Ganatra.

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover tickled the funny bone of the audience with Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. The friends-turned-foes parted ways last year after a mid-air brawl. The two were recently in news after a series of tweets not only gave a glimpse of their bruised egos but also a deep connection and desire to get back together. While that might take some time, Sunil is now all set to be a part of Dhan Dhana Dhan, a web show on Jio app that will air during IPL and bring together the world of comedy and cricket. At the launch of the show on Wednesday, indianexpress.com met Sunil to talk about his new project, his relationship with Kapil and a lot more.

Looking excited about his new stint, Sunil, in an exclusive interaction, shared, “It’s a very innovative project and I love trying out new things. The thought of mixing comedy and cricket is a very interesting and one-of-a-kind concept. With the digital space growing and Jio building on a great reach, we seem to be on the right track.”

Cricket is a holy experience for Indians and we wondered if they would be interested to see the buffoonery in midst of a nail-biting cricket match. Giving it a thought, the actor shared with a smile, “Well it’s for those people who would like to watch it.” He added, “See we also have people like Kapil Dev, Virendra Sehwag and more who would make sure that cricket is discussed seriously and we would add the entertainment quotient. But yes, the writers have balanced out the parts beautifully, as we don’t want to make the comedy look deliberate in between serious conversation.” Along with cricketers, Dhan Dhana Dhan will also star Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde, Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra, Suyyash Rai, Suresh Menon, Paresh Ganatra and the cricket discussions will be taken charge by IPL experts Samir Kochhar, Archana Vijaya and Shibani Dandekar.

We asked Sunil if his show would be competing with his old friend’s show. “Not at all, both shows are different not just in concept but also platform. I believe the more the merrier as all of us need humour in our life. So, people can watch any show they want or actually both,” he shared.”

Answering our queries on what’s stopping the two to sit and sort out their differences, Sunil shared, “It’s all in the past now and I have moved on. I am glad we were part of the show and team, that went on to become history. But few things are not in our control. Whatever happened between us was unfortunate but I hope we go on to succeed in our individual paths. I also want him to be healthy and happy and hope he continues to do the good work he has been doing.”

And if you are wondering if he is open to working with Kapil again, this is what he had to say, “God knows (laughs). To be honest you never know what happens but for now I am engaged with this show for a couple of months.”

When asked if the entire controversy affected his work, the 40-year-old star said, “Yes, it did and it took a while to get out of it. While I wasn’t doing a regular show, I was busy with events and there were few offers but I wanted to take something fresh and when this came my way, I happily took it.” We wondered now that he is back with half of the old team, do they talk about old times and miss their days of working together. “Now that we are working on Dhan Dhana Dhana, we talk about how to make it big and get more people to laugh. Enough has been said and discussed already.”

While Family Time with Kapil Sharma may not have received a great response, fans enjoyed watching the game show and were more than excited to see him back on TV. When quizzed if he managed to see his old friend’s show, Sunil quipped, “No I haven’t been able to as I was completely occupied working for this series.”

Lastly stating that he is looking forward to some newer avenues, Sunil shared, “This year hopefully people will see me doing something different as I am in talks for a film and a few more interesting things are lined up.”

Dhan Dhana Dhan will air every weekend Friday-Sunday evening during the IPL matches on the MyJio and JioTV app.

