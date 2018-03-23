Sunil Grover and Shilpa Shinde join hands for a digital show

Only after Sunil Grover and Shilpa Shinde will sign the contracts, the makers will announce the show officially. Only after Sunil Grover and Shilpa Shinde will sign the contracts, the makers will announce the show officially.

The mid-air debacle between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover not just ended in both going separate ways but also their fans getting divided. And so, while one section of the audience awaits the return of Kapil with his new show Family Time with Kapil Sharma, another section was left disappointed by the absence of Sunil from screens. For all of them, here comes a happy news. Sunil is all set to star in a new show that will also have Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde. The series will be on the web and will be helmed by sister duo Preeti and Neeti Simoes.

Shared a source exclusively with indianexpress.com, “In a time when makers are scared to launch new shows during IPL, Preeti and Neeti have decided to dive straight into the ocean during the cricket season. They are working on a one-of-a-kind show for the digital world that will bring together cricket and comedy. Sunil and Shilpa will play commentators and discuss the on-going IPL matches. It would be on the lines of extra innings, only it would be much more fun and entertaining. Both Sunil and Shilpa have liked the idea and seem quite excited.”

The team is currently working on the script and creative. Post which, there would be a monetary discussion with Sunil and Shilpa. Only after they’ve signed the contracts, the makers will announce the show officially. While talks are on with a couple of digital platforms, IPL being a Star India property, the show would mostly stream on Hotstar.

While Sunil has a long experience of hosting, this would be Shilpa’s first stint. The actor interestingly was supposed to join The Kapil Sharma Show but her ban by CINTAA came in the way. Post her Bigg Boss win, Shilpa had been vocal about experimenting with projects and hosting was the first option for her. As for Sunil, in his recent Twitter war with Kapil, the comedy star had hinted on taking up a new project after a long wait for Kapil’s call.

Coming to the makers, as readers would remember, Preeti was closely associated with Kapil and has been one of the brains behind his success. She was the creative director of Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, along with Neeti. The Simoes sisters had parted ways with Kapil and his show last year. Well, not because of the Sunil controversy but reportedly because Kapil publicly announced his relationship with Ginni Chatrath. Kapil and Preeti have been rumored to be dating and after Kapil’s declaration of his love, the latter felt cheated and left his team. After moving out, she also launched The Drama Company with Kapil’s arch nemesis Krushna Abhishek, a direct competition to Kapil’s show. And now as she works on a show with Sunil, seems like the war is yet to end between them.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd