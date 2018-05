Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra to direct the Indian adaptation of Israeli drama Hostages

Sudhir Mishra will be helming the Indian adaptation of Hostages, an Israeli crime drama Sudhir Mishra will be helming the Indian adaptation of Hostages, an Israeli crime drama

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra will be directing the Indian adaptation of acclaimed Israeli crime-thriller Hostages, which will feature Ronit Roy, Tisca Chopra, Parvin Dabas and Dalip Tahil.

Applause Entertainment, the content studio from the Aditya Birla Group, is working on the Indian adaptation of the show. The web series will be produced by Banijay Asia.

“I treat each and every film/show of mine as the first one, which helps me think of the plot in a new and fresh way. Hostages is one such example. For me, every element and every person who is involved in the project forms an integral part, including the actors, producers, writer, cameraman and the whole team,” Mishra said in a statement to IANS.

Hostages is an intense psychological crime-thriller that follows a renowned surgeon about to perform a routine operation on the President. But her family is taken a hostage and she is ordered to sabotage the procedure and kill the President.

Ronit says Hostages is a show “which had me arrested in front of the screen when I watched it”.

“It has been hugely appreciated all over the globe and my character in the series is very intriguing. I constantly strive to keep my audiences engaged and entertained with each of my performances. I’m delighted to work with an excellent director like Sudhir Mishra for this series,” he added.

On her role, Tisca said, “My character in the series is very demanding and it will be challenging to live up to the high hopes set by the original show. But I’m sure that having a director like Sudhir Mishra and a cast full of brilliant actors, this journey will be an interesting one. A show like this has never been made before and Hostages will give a fresh turn to the Indian digital space.”

Parvin says his role challenges him as an actor.

“The script of Hostages is spellbinding and I’m very thrilled that I’m getting directed by Sudhir Mishra and collaborating with actors like Ronit Roy and Tisca Chopra for this wonderful project,” he added.

The shoot of Hostages is currently going on in Mumbai and the other actors in the series are Malhaar Rathod, Sharad Joshi, Aashim Gulati, Surya Sharma and Anangsha Biswas. The show is expected to stream later this year.

Sameer Nair, CEO Applause Entertainment, said, “Hostages is an enthralling and captivating concept, which will hook viewers.”

Deepak Dhar, Founder and CEO Banijay Asia, is grateful for the support and belief that Nair has shown in his endeavour.

“We at Banijay Asia are glad to be associated with Applause Entertainment for a prestigious and an acclaimed international thriller like Hostages,” he added.

