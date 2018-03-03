Stranger Things Season 3: Maya Hawke joins the cast, Priah Ferguson to have a recurring role

Maya Hawke and Priah Ferguson have been added to the main cast of the Netflix show Stranger Things Season 3 Maya Hawke and Priah Ferguson have been added to the main cast of the Netflix show Stranger Things Season 3

After a not so great second season, popular thriller show Stranger Things will soon be back with Season 3. And guess what, the casting of the new season has already been announced.

While familiar faces of Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, and Caleb McLaughlin will return to the show, Maya Hawke has been cast as a series regular in the role of Robin, a sharp and witty girl who gets embroiled in a hot mess after she discovers a secret in Hawkins.

Maya is currently seen as Jo March in the BBC series adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel Little Women, which premiered in December in the UK and will hit the small screen in May in America.

On the other hand, Priah Ferguson, who played Erica Sinclair in Season 2, has been made a recurring star of the series. In the new season, Erica will join an army of friends and will be on a dangerous mission to save Hawkins from an impending disaster.

Priah Ferguson is an American actress born in Atlanta, Georgia, who started her career at the age of four. Her big break came when she starred in the acclaimed FX show called Atlanta, created by Donald Glover. Priah has also dabbled in theatre and short films.

Stranger Things is a horror-thriller, with elements of science fiction, created and directed by the Duffer brothers. The first season of the show released in July 2016 and took the entertainment world by the storm with its inventive and unique plot and characters. The show has also received praise for its cast, music and cinematography.

