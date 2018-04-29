Stranger Things Season 3 begins production

Stranger Things will return for season 3. Stranger Things will return for season 3.

Stranger Things, one of Netflix’s biggest original shows, is back in production for a new season. Their official account posted a video of the cast and crew of the show. There is no official date for the season 3 release as yet. The video was captioned, “Back at it, nerds.”

Created by Duffer brothers, Stranger Things is a horror and science-fiction drama that follows a bunch of kids who are looking into the disappearance of one of their friends. They unearth a whole new world that they call Upside Down. Along the way, they also encounter a supernatural monster, conspiracies, shady government agencies. The show draws heavily from the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s pop culture of the United States. It is described as a love-letter to the 1980s. The series takes influences from Stephen King’s It and other work, Steven Spielberg’s films, and films like The Goonies and Ghostbusters.

The series has received highly positive reviews. Both the seasons hold an impressive 94% rating at Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus for season 1 reads, “Exciting, heartbreaking, and sometimes scary, Stranger Things acts as an addictive homage to Spielberg films and vintage 1980s television.” The consensus for season 2 reads, “Stranger Things’ slow-building sophomore season balances moments of humour and a nostalgic sweetness against a growing horror that’s all the more effective thanks to the show’s full-bodied characters and evocative tone.”

The series stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Sadie Sink, Dacre Montgomery, Sean Astin, Paul Reiser, among others.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ross Duffer, one of the directors, had cited Stephen King’s It as a “huge” inspiration. “It’s probably It for both of us. It’s the big one, and It is obviously a huge inspiration for the show. That’s probably the biggest, I think just because we’re in the age of those characters when we’re reading it, so it’s not that his other books aren’t amazing, they were,” he had said.

