Spotlight 2: This Rockstar-like web series on Viu is the story of a lost soul

Spotlight 2, the upcoming web series by Viu, is the story of a musical sensation played by Karan V Grover. The series explores his journey to stardom and the subsequent fall. Directed by Siddhant Sachdeva, the series also stars Aditi Arya and Ruhi Singh. Since the series is about a music celebrity, the series will feature 7 original compositions by musicians Harish Sanganay, Ankit Shah and other popular artists.

Set in Mumbai, Spotlight 2 is the story of Vicky, a talented but flamboyant musician who is sabotaging his career all by himself. It was his talent that brought him all the success and fame but he soon fell into the trapping that clouds every successful career. Humility left the building and he took his success for granted. Drugs worsened the case even more. This story is the journey of this lost soul, who still has a heart of gold and is trying to reconnect with his music. His ex-girlfriend helps him in every possible way just so he can get back on the ladder of success.

On the release of Spotlight 2, producer Vikram Bhatt said, “When Spotlight 1 was a success, I was confident I will make another one. Spotlight 2 chronicles a musician’s journey as he falls to fame, and then, strives to make a comeback. A story that encapsulates the loneliness that stardom brings along with the glitz and glamour in the life of a superstar. And the story is very apt for the digital platform. Today, the first screen of preference is the cell phone so it was only natural that I present this franchise to the audience on the web.”

Spotlight 2 starts streaming on Viu on January 26.

