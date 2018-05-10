Shilpa Shinde: I always end up crying after reading fan letters

Shilpa Shinde thanks reality show Bigg Boss 11 for giving her an identity. Shilpa Shinde thanks reality show Bigg Boss 11 for giving her an identity.

When Shilpa Shinde entered Bigg Boss 11, little did people realise that she will not only win hearts but also the love of the masses. While she spent most of her time in the kitchen, the world appreciated her efforts and voted her as the champion of the show. After taking a short break, she is currently seen in Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan, a one-of-a-kind series marrying the world of cricket and comedy. Talking about it, Shilpa, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, shared, “I was initially very nervous as I do not know much about cricket but I am learning it and it’s been a great experience. The concept of Dhan Dhana Dhan is an entertaining one and I am sure the audience will like it.”

While Shilpa is doing a cricket-based show, she isn’t much into the game. She said, “I know in India, cricket is a religion but I haven’t had the time to follow it. And with so many new players now, it’s tough to remember the names. Apart from MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, I don’t know many from the young lot. If not cricket, I was quite interested in cricketers (laughs). Sachin Tendulkar definitely is a legend, but I had a crush on Anil Kumble- what a personality he had. I also liked Ajay Jadeja.”

With the show having so many faces, we wondered if there was any apprehension and insecurity, to which she said, “Not at all. I took this as an opportunity to learn from these talented people. Sunil Grover, Sugandha Mishra, Ali Asgar- all of them are so hard working and the learning seem to be never-ending. I am someone who doesn’t rehearse a lot and being on live TV is difficult but I know I can depend on them completely.”

Shilpa also did not have any qualms of moving to the digital medium, as she shared, “I have been wanting to do something on the web, and I will give you a reason too. Just after Bhabi Ji… I was at the passport office for renewal when I saw a young man seeing the episodes of the show on his phone. I was amazed and that day I realised that people are on the Internet all the time and can access it from anywhere. It might be a smaller screen but the reach is huge.”

Going back to her big win in Bigg Boss 11, the actor still thanks the reality show for giving her an identity. “After the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain controversy people believed they made my career but I now maintain that Bigg Boss made Shilpa Shinde. Today people recognize me with my real self than reel, and that’s a huge achievement for someone working in the television industry.”

Shilpa further added, “Life has changed so much and I feel it’s all destiny. Jiska koi nahi, uska khuda hai yaaron (God is there for everyone). I have seen people change and my family too has understood me better after Bigg Boss. Also, I am amazed at the amount of love that I receive. Be it fan letters or social media posts, it’s all so humbling. Trust me, I don’t read most of them as I end up crying. But I am so blessed to have people love me with so much purity and straight through their heart.”

