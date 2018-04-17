After Super Dancer 2, Shilpa Shetty to host Amazon Prime Video’s Hear Me. Love Me

Shilpa Shetty will soon be hosting a dating show on Amazon Prime Video Shilpa Shetty will soon be hosting a dating show on Amazon Prime Video

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty is venturing into the digital world with a show about dating. Titled Hear Me. Love Me, the series will see a young woman explore the world in search of true love. The series promises to present a fresh perspective on romance and on the concept of dating.

“I am thrilled to make my digital debut with Amazon Prime Video with this unique reality show. I am sure all of us have wondered if looks are everything when it comes to dating. Hear Me. Love Me. puts this concept to the test! The format of this unusual and edgy reality show revolves around dating through the heart,” Shilpa Shetty Kundra said on her new show.

Women aged 21-32 will be set up on three blind dates in a day and will be asked to reveal what they see in their potential partners. There is one catch though, the lady in question will never be allowed to leave the room where she will meet her dates. And she will not be able to see the face of her potential romantic interest.

The bachelors, who will come to see the women, will be wearing cameras around their necks. Therefore, ruling out the facet of physical beauty early on in the game.

The show has previously been aired in seven countries successfully, and now it remains to be seen if the Indian audience will react favourably to the series.

Vijay Subramaniam, Director, Content, Amazon Prime Video India, said, “This show is fun and fresh and we believe it will appeal to our current and future Prime members. It is based on the premise of choosing a date, but with a big twist and in a never before seen format in India. I think Shilpa is a great fit for this show and the audience will love the role she plays in this Prime Original. We’re excited to add Hear Me. Love Me. to the slate of innovative shows we’re making for our Prime members.”

