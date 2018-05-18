Sense8 series finale trailer promises an emotional and violent send-off

Sense8 finale will stream on Netflix from June 8. Sense8 finale will stream on Netflix from June 8.

Netflix has released the final trailer of the series finale of popular science-fiction series Sense8. Despite positive critical reception and multiple awards, the streaming giant had announced the cancellation of the series in June last year. After considerable backlash, Netflix, citing “strong fan demand,” had announced that there would be a two-hour series finale that would air in 2018. And now we have the final trailer of the series.

The clip, just over two minutes, is emotional, beautiful, and it promises a stunning finale that we fans cannot wait to watch. Sense8 is a series based on 8 sensates, 8 people belonging to different cultures around the world who share a mental and emotional bond. They can communicate with each other. The series is especially praised for its portrayal of LGBT issues and themes.

Aml Ameen, Doona Bae, Jamie Clayton, Tina Desai, Tuppence Middleton, Max Riemelt, Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Brian J. Smith portray the main roles. Anupam Kher and Naveen Andrews also star in the series. If you are a fan of this series created by The Wachowskis (known for directing another sci-fi staple, The Matrix), there is a 100% chance that you would be affected by the trailer. Excited, yes, but also a little sad that such a good series had to go so soon, while a lot of bad stuff continues. Rarely a series gives representation to the marginalised communities and yet does that without preaching even a little bit.

Previously, Netflix had shared the synopsis of the series ender. “Personal lives are pushed aside as the cluster, their sidekicks, and some unexpected allies band together for a rescue mission and BPO take-down in order to protect the future of all Sensates. The highly-anticipated conclusion to the saga of the Sense8 cluster will be revealed when the series finale launches globally on June 8, only on Netflix.”

