Santa Clarita Diet Season 2 trailer: Drew Barrymore’s Sheila tries her best to control the zombie instincts

The new season of Drew Barrymore starrer Santa Clarita Diet will hit Netflix on March 23 The new season of Drew Barrymore starrer Santa Clarita Diet will hit Netflix on March 23

Netflix’s zombie comedy Santa Clarita Diet’s Season 2 is coming to the streaming platform on March 23, and the trailer of the show promises to add an extra dash of audience-friendly gore and comedy to the mix.

The two-and-a-half-minute-long trailer features Drew Barrymore’s Sheila Hammond trying her best to adapt to the circumstances around her. If you don’t know already, Sheila is a zombie, who is married to a human, Joel (played by Timothy Olyphant) and has a teenage daughter called Abby (played by Liv Hewson).

While the first season of the show had not exactly been a success with the viewers, the trailer of Season 2 has a few punches which might want to make the audience tune in to watch the show and give it another chance. For instance, when Barrymore’s character tells her daughter, “Think of all the people I haven’t killed in this world, literally everyone except three people”, you will find it difficult to suppress that laughter.

In the new season, the Hammond family struggles to keep Sheila’s double life as a human eater under wraps, but the million-dollar question is, will they succeed?

Santa Clarita Diet is created and produced by Victor Fresco, who has earlier created Better Off Ted and Andy Richter Controls the Universe. The series is executive co-produced by the stars of the show, Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd