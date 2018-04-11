Samir Kochhar on hosting Dhan Dhana Dhan: It’s one of those dysfunctional marriages that become successful

Samir Kochhar is one of the most popular television host. Samir Kochhar is one of the most popular television host.

Getting together cricket and comedy, Jio launched Dhan Dhana Dhan last week. Apart from comedy stars like Sunil Grover, Shilpa Shinde, Sugandha Mishra, the tri-weekly show will also have popular cricket host Samir Kochhar talking cricket. Having hosted wrap-around shows from the first season, he is a pro at his job and shared that he is thankful to have got the opportunity to get associated with the tournament once again.

Having hosted shows during Indian Premier League (IPL) for the last 10 years, he feels it was destiny that got him this show. “With the change in broadcasters, I thought I would be watching the matches at home sitting on my sofa when I got the call to be a part of this show. It all happened suddenly. It’s an interesting move by the makers, where they are getting the two pillars – cricket and comedy together during this season. I am really excited about Dhan Dhana Dhan,” shared the 37-year-old presenter and actor in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

When asked if we will get to see his comic side, Samir quipped, “I really don’t know what they have planned for me. But I will go along and see what’s in store. I think it’s one of those dysfunctional marriages that turn out to be glorious and successful. But I am looking forward to sharing the stage with talented comedy stars like Sunil, Shilpa, Ali Asgar and Sugandha Mishra among more. You will continue to see me talk and discuss cricket with the experts.”

Talking about the rise of digital space, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor shared, “I think Jio has a fantastic reach and now, the whole world is moving towards the digital space. Even in cricket, you would be surprised that most people watch the match on the go. Very few have the time to luxuriously enjoy it on the big screen. And as for wrap-around shows are concerned, I think it’s a great move. Why shouldn’t we make content that’s unique and has a different flavour. Even when we were doing Extra Innings, the whole idea was to have fun, and now we have only taken the show a step higher.”

During IPL, we all have our favourites but Samir cannot decide on one as he quipped, “I have been too close to the tournament to choose one but I am really happy that the two old teams Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings are back. Also, there’s a lot of excitement this year as all teams have seen a lot of change. So really looking forward to the season.”

Samir who has been part of The Test Case and Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat shared that he will also be seen in Netflix’s Sacred Games. When we mentioned he is becoming the poster boy for web shows, he smiled to say, “I think the world is changing too fast and I need to catch up. But yes, the web world is a great medium and am happy to be associated with it.”

Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan airs every Friday-Sunday on the Jio app at 7:30 pm and on Colors on weekends at 11 pm.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App