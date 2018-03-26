Sacred Games: Saif Ali Khan-Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Netflix show will start streaming from July 6

Let the games begin! Let the games begin!

The Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte starrer Sacred Games is going to start streaming on Netflix from July 6 this year, as the makers announced on Monday. In a 30-second announcement video, the team also revealed the logo and title design for the web show.

While the teaser features very a Game of Thrones kind aesthetic, the kingly background score also catches your attention. Sacred Games features Saif Ali Khan in the role of Sartaj Singh and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Ganesh Gaitonde. Not much is known about Radhika Apte’s role except that she plays a starry celebrity.

The deadliest games are the ones we are fooled into playing. #SacredGames​ premieres 6 July 2018. pic.twitter.com/sDqXxPEs5i — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 26, 2018

The official synopsis of Sacred Games reads:

“A policeman, a criminal overlord, a Bollywood film star, politicians, cultists, spies, and terrorists—the lives of the privileged, the famous, the wretched, and the bloodthirsty interweave with cataclysmic consequences amid the chaos of modern-day Mumbai. The series is based on the critically-acclaimed best-selling novel Sacred Games by author Vikram Chandra.

The series focuses on Sartaj Singh, a seasoned and cynical Bombay police officer, summoned by an anonymous tip one morning, a voice which promises him an opportunity to capture the powerful Ganesh Gaitonde, criminal overlord of the G-Company. As the stakes mount and Sartaj seeks knowledge of his prey, it becomes clear that the game the two players thought they were engaged in is, in fact, part of a much larger scenario, one that expands beyond their city.”

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap, Sacred Games is an eight-episode long series and the first Indian web series production by Netflix.

