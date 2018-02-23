After Sacred Games, Netflix announces three more Indian originals

Netflix is ready to introduce three new Indian originals after Sacred Games. Netflix is ready to introduce three new Indian originals after Sacred Games.

Netflix, one of the largest streaming services in India, is fast turning into a giant that will offer a plethora of Indian content across all genres and themes. After releasing the first photos of the upcoming show Sacred Games, the streaming service announced three more Indian original series catering to their Indian audience. From mystery to drama to horror, these shows will be available to over 117 million Netflix subscribers in 190 countries. These shows will join a larger slate of original series being produced out of India including Sacred Games, Selection Day and Bard of Blood.

“We are proud to continue to invest in original content in India. These three series, from the scary to the supernatural, represent the tremendous diversity that Indian storytelling holds for a global audience. We are thrilled to work with some of the world’s most talented writers and producers to bring these stories to life for India and the world.” said Erik Barmack, vice president of international original series, at Netflix.

From writer and executive producer Urmi Juvekar, Leila, based on a book by Prayaag Akbar, is the story of Shalini. The protagonist here is looking for her daughter whom she lost upon her arrest 16 years earlier. The show is set in the near future and centers around the theme of longing, faith and loss.

The horror series, Ghoul, is based on Arabic folklore and is set in a covert detention centre. The series stars Radhika Apte and Manav Kaul and is the story of Nida, an interrogator who turned in her father as an anti-government activist. With a lot of supernatural twists, this series traces Nida’s battle for survival.

A young adult murder mystery thriller, Crocodile, is set in Goa. When Mira’s best friend goes missing, she sets out to investigate the matter and uncovers secrets, relationships and certain truths about the community.

With these new Indian originals coming up on Netflix, the streaming giant aims to capture those who love web content and are always hungry to watch stories that originate from their own land.

