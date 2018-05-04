Sacred Games teaser: Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays a don with a God-complex

Netflix’s original series Sacred Games features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan, and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles. Netflix’s original series Sacred Games features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan, and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles.

The first teaser of Netflix India’s Sacred Games recently hit the internet. The nearly one-minute-long video teases the primary characters of the show–Police officer Sartaj Singh, a Bollywood film star and a gang leader.

The promo opens with a shot of Nawazuddin Siddiqui uttering the line, “Kabhi kabhi lagta hai apun hi bhagwan hai” (Sometimes, I think I am God). Quick shots follow. An intense Saif Ali Khan, blood, money, a perturbed Radhika Apte, dance bars – the whole drill suggesting that what you see is what you will get. A possibly and hopefully intriguing crime drama with actors who know what they are supposed to do.

What happens when one day an able police officer receives a tip-off about Ganesh Gaitonde, the criminal overlord? A-rat-and-mouse chase is in offing but in Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane style. Saif Ali Khan plays the seasoned cop Sartaj Singh in the series, while Siddiqui plays the criminal Ganesh Gaitonde. Radhika Apte portrays a Bollywood actor in the show.

The official synopsis of the show reads as follows:

“The series focuses on Sartaj Singh, a seasoned and cynical Bombay police officer, summoned by an anonymous tip one morning, a voice which promises him an opportunity to capture the powerful Ganesh Gaitonde, criminal overlord of the G-Company. As the stakes mount and Sartaj seeks knowledge of his prey, it becomes clear that the game the two players thought they were engaged in is, in fact, part of a much larger scenario, one that expands beyond their city.”

Even if you’re a god, betrayal is the only truth. Presenting Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in the Netflix original series, Sacred Games. Premieres 6th July 2018.@SacredGames_TV pic.twitter.com/BEHMrLypZk — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 4, 2018

Sacred Games is based on the book of the same name by best-selling author Vikram Chandra. The show will be an eight-episode-long series, and all the episodes will be available for streaming on Netflix, starting July 6, 2018. While there have been many crime dramas (films especially) in the past which deal with the underworld, it remains to be seen which new elements Sacred Games will bring to the table.

