Sacred Games first photos: Saif Ali Khan’s debut web series looks intriguing

The first look of Netflix original Sacred Games, starring Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been revealed and it has everything to pique your interest in the thriller. Saif Ali Khan as a bloodied inspector Sartaj Singh is moving around cautiously with a gun in his hands, probably in search of his target, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is there with his quintessential intimidating expression and Radhika Apte is a starlet in the character posters of the web series.

An adaptation of the critically-acclaimed best-selling novel of the same name by author Vikram Chandra, Sacred Games is a series which focuses on Sartaj Singh (Saif), a seasoned and cynical Bombay police officer, who is summoned by an anonymous tip onemorning, a voice which promises him an opportunity to capture the powerful Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin), criminal overlord of the G-Company. As the stakes mount and Sartaj seeks knowledge of his prey, it becomes clear that the game the two players thought they were engaged in is, in fact, part of a much larger scenario, one that expands beyond their city.

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap, the eight episodes long series is about the underbelly of Mumbai where the lives of a policeman, a criminal overlord, a Bollywood film star, politicians, cultists, spies and terrorists interweave with catastrophic consequences amid the chaos of modern-day Mumbai. While Radhika and Nawazuddin have already ventured into the digital space, Saif is the first mainstream actor to dabble in the digital platform. Also, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is making his debut in digital space with the Sacred Games.

Earlier talk about the web series, Saif told PTI, “Vikramaditya Motwane is comparing us to House of Cards. It is going to be the best show coming out of India and I am hopeful everyone will be proud of it.”

