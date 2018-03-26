Ronit Roy: Ekta Kapoor is the reason why I did Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain

Ronit Roy is currently seen in Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain alongside Mona Singh and Gurdeep Kohli. Ronit Roy is currently seen in Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain alongside Mona Singh and Gurdeep Kohli.

In 1992, a young boy named Ronit Roy stepped into the limelight with his film Jaan Tere Naam, and hoped to make it his forever. But his career, like particles of sand, soon slipped out of his hand. His passion and determination pushed him towards getting back, and the rest, as they say, is history. Having a powerful screen presence, an extraordinary acting talent and a mesmerising persona, Ronit has entertained us all with some of the best roles in shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Adaalat and movies like 2 States, Ugly, Kaabil among more. The actor recently stepped into the world of digital, and is seen playing the lead in ALTBalaji’s Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain opposite Mona Singh and Gurdeep Kohli.

Stating why he took up the web show, Ronit, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com shared, “For Ekta (Kapoor). Whatever I have done with her and Balaji Telefilms, it has only become bigger and better. Whenever we meet, she has this infectious energy that let’s do something great together. Getting that from a maker is a boon any day.”

The show deals with the sensitive subject of infidelity, and we asked the Student of the Year actor how would they justify that to the audience. “As soon as you try to convince or justify something, you won’t have a show or a film. It is a vision of the makers made solely for entertainment purpose. Also I would like to add, you should only get married because you want to. Don’t take the step because you are growing old, or your parents want you to. A happy marriage will only culminate if you do it for the right reasons.”

Ronit, talking about midlife crisis said, “Women hit menopause after 45 years, and that has been medically studied and explained but for men, the situation is different. At that age, they turn spiritual and question themselves, who am I? A man lives for his parents, and then his wife and children. He gets doubts that whether he is just a provider, who doesn’t even, have a life of his free will. And I don’t think there are easy answers to these. So what you will see in our show is not a relationship based on sex but how he finds his answer to ‘who am I?’”

When asked if he ever had a moment where he questioned himself, the 52-year-old actor shared, “Yes, very early in my life I did ask myself and found the answers too. It has been 15 years that I have cut off socially. I don’t ever remember where the nightclubs and discos are in town, I work and like to go home straight after that, to spend time with my family. Also, I watch a lot of movies for I feel, as an actor, one needs to grow and evolve, and that really helps.”

Ronit is one actor, who has shattered the walls between the different mediums and shone in each one of them. Tell him that, and with his infectious shy smile, he avers, “I have been lucky to get that kind of work in all platforms. You wouldn’t believe, I say no to more projects than I take up. The reason I gave up television was because I asked ‘who am I?’ In one day of my shoot, I earned enough to take me through the month. But then that was not what I wanted. I desired to evolve and grow and not mint money. I want to explore every dimension of my craft deeply.”

In a career spanning years, the actor has seen some extreme highs and lows and when asked to point out the turning point in his life, pat he replied, “Udaan. The movie was a high in my career and people actually started taking me seriously as an actor after that. The dark role showed light towards my second innings in Bollywood. Also, my association with Balaji Telefilms in the 2000s that led to some really successful shows will always remain an important part of my life. They gave me the strength to once again dream and achieve.”

Coming to his personal relationship, talking about marriage and wife Neelam, Ronit shared, “We are like any other couple, which has their own share of fights. Thankfully the two major issues in our life – my coffee and cigarette addiction, has been taken care of, so we only worry about trivial issues now. I am also not much of a drinker and am not even looking out for an affair, so all is well (smiles). As for our kids, thankfully, Neelam and I have no debates, as the entire family is on the same page.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd