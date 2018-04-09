Rithvik Dhanjani on working with Anita Hassanandani in Galti Se Mis-Tech: It was effortless and a crazy time

Web series Galti Se Mis-Tech’s first episode has the fans going crazy about the chemistry between Rithvik Dhanjani and Anita Hassanandani and Rithvik confessed that it was indeed a mad time shooting together. Web series Galti Se Mis-Tech’s first episode has the fans going crazy about the chemistry between Rithvik Dhanjani and Anita Hassanandani and Rithvik confessed that it was indeed a mad time shooting together.

Who doesn’t enjoy spending time on social media? And all of us also have our own little embarrassing faux pas stories that we wouldn’t dare telling anyone. But ALTBalaji is here to showcase those moments through its freshly launched web series Galti Se Mis-Tech. Starring the ever popular Rithvik Dhanjani and Anita Hassanandani, the 10 episodes series will present funny interpretations of how social media and technology lead to problems between a modern-day couple. When asked what got him to make his debut in the digital space with this show, Rithvik, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, shared, “It was really a simple decision when I heard the script. It’s been long that I have been waiting for a good script and this was a short, sweet and crisp and very relatable story. So yes, the concept was the primary reason why I took up Galti Se Mis-Tech.”

Talking about the digital medium, the Pavitra Rishta actor stated, “It is on a boom and rise. I think it’s a conscious shift of the audience, who want to try out newer and experimental content on the internet apart from movies and television. I think it will only grow bigger as the web is the future. I too enjoy watching a lot of shows on various platforms.”

The first episode has the fans going crazy about the chemistry between Rithvik and Anita and he confessed that it was indeed a mad time shooting together.

“There was a tremendous amount of effortlessness while working (laughs), we really had so much fun. Anita and I know each other for a long time so it all fell into place and we had so many mad moments together. I remember there was a scene where Anita had to dance and change her clothes, and I had to click pictures. Post the shot, we got our director to do the same thing and we shot some hilarious videos with him. It was super funny.”

Watch the trailer of Rithvik Dhanjani-Anita Hassanandani’s Galti Se Mis-Tech:

Since the series is all about how millennials are busy on social media and also indulge in a lot of mis-tech (mistakes), we asked Rithvik about his goof up moments. “Honestly, I am not really a social media addict and haven’t had any major blunder. Though I have tagged the wrong person sometimes on a post and you tend to delete it before it gets super embarrassing. But the situations that we have presented are really relatable and if not me, I know there are people who must have done those silly errors,” shared Rithvik.

The actor recently hosted India’s Next Superstar along with Karan Wahi and sharing his experience on the reality series, he quipped, “It was a great journey and there was so much to learn working around Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty, Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Chhabra. I have just wrapped all the learnings around me, which I know would help me evolve as an actor and person.” We further asked him about whether he didn’t feel that while Karan and Rohit were on the hunt for superstars, he too deserves to be in their films. “Honestly, there have been times when Rohit Sir actually told, ‘Karan ek kaam karte hai, inn dono ko le ke hi movie banate hai’ (Karan, let’s make a movie with Rithvik and Karan Wahi). So it’s just sheer blessing that filmmakers like them know and understand that we deserve to be there, to do great things. So I am hoping and praying that it should happen soon, and I am sure it will soon.”

Having hosted numerous reality shows, be it Nach Baliye, Super Dancer, So You Think You Can Dance and Rasoi Ki Jung Mummyon Ke Sung among more, we asked Rithvik if it is challenging to innovate in each one. “You are right, it’s really challenging as you need to raise the bar each time. Hosting is all about being yourself and you can’t change too much just to innovate. So I try adding certain elements, which I have not done before to bring a freshness on the way I conduct the show,” he added. Rithvik and Karan, for a matter of fact, introduced the hilarious, “good night, shaba kher, Anupam Kher, Kirron Kher, Sikander Kher, take care” as their parting statement with this show.

Viewers can watch Rithvik and Anita’s fun love story Galti Se Mis-Tech every Tuesday and Friday on ALTBalaji.

