Richa Chadha and Vivek Oberoi’s Inside Edge renewed for Season 2, watch video

Inside Edge, the much-loved sports web series, has been renewed for a second season by the makers. Starring Richa Chadha, Vivek Oberoi, Tanuj Virani, Angad Bedi and Sayani Gupta in pivotal roles, the first season had become a huge hit among audiences with its intense portrayal of the inter-connected worlds of cricket and entertainment.

While the first season left the audience on a cliff-hanger with questions like — Does Vikrant survive the final blow? Will Arvind Vashisth leave Mumbai Mavericks to join Handa’s team? What happens to Prashanth Kanaujia after he fires the lethal gunshot? And the biggest question of them all: Who is Bhaisahab? — looks like, the second season is all set to explore all that. A teaser video with everyone fussing over ‘Bhaisaab’ was also released on the internet.

Farhan Akhtar of Excel Media & Entertainment shared his excitement over the deal, “We are both excited and proud to officially confirm the second season of Amazon Original Inside Edge. Further details to follow soon!” Riteish Sidhwanialso added, “We have had a successful collaboration with Amazon Prime Video starting with Amazon’s first Original Inside Edge which was hugely successful. We are excited on the commencement of Season 2 of Inside Edge and are looking forward to our collaboration yet again with Amazon in bringing the next season to Prime Video.”

Amazon Prime Video’s Vijay Subramaniam remarked, “We are thrilled to announce an all-new season of Amazon’s first Indian Prime Original Inside Edge. The first season of Inside Edge received a tremendously positive response. We are happy to work with Excel Media & Entertainment again on Inside Edge Season 2.”

Bankrolled by Excel Entertainment and Amazon Prime Video, Inside Edge Season 2 will make its premiere in 2019. Apart from Inside Edge Season 2, Amazon also has Mirzapur and Made in Heaven in the pipeline.

