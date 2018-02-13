After Vivek Oberoi, ALTBalaji brings Ravi Kishan on board for its next crime-based web series

Ravi Kishan is all set to make a digital debut with AltBalaji’s A Family. Ravi Kishan is all set to make a digital debut with AltBalaji’s A Family.

Web series is attracting many mainstream actors. After Vivek Oberoi, Saif Ali Khan, R Madhavan, Nimrat Kaur and others, it is Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan who is all set to make his digital debut. The actor will be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s streaming platform AltBalaji’s upcoming crime drama A Family. Apart from Ravi Kishan, the web series stars Vivek Oberoi in the lead role.

Welcoming Ravi Kishan on board, Vivek tweeted, “Welcome bro @ravikishann to ‘The Family’. एक ऐसा परिवार जहां दिवाली गोलियों से मनाई जाती है! साथ में मिलकर धमाका करेंगे Haha! Looking forward to working together! @altbalaji #TheFamily.” Sharing his excitement for the project, Ravi said “I am very excited to debut in a web series and what better association than ALTBalaji. The concept of the show is different and not explored much. This is also the first time that I am collaborating with Ekta Kapoor and I am very excited about it too.” The actor also thanked Vivek and tweeted, “Thanks mate, will be fun working together! #ALTBalajiOriginal.” Ekta too gave Ravi a warm welcome to ‘the Family’.

Tentatively called A Family, the show is a crime drama set in the backdrop of Mumbai mafia land. Vivek will portray the role of Sharad Juvatkar in the series. Alt Balaji has been delivering back to back hits. Its recent shows The Test Case starring Nimrat Kaur and Haq Se with Rajeev Khandelwal and Surveen Chawla in the lead has garnered much appreciation from the viewers. Rajkummar Rao starrer Bose: Dead/Alive in 2017 also brought laurels to Ekta Kapoor.

