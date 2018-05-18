Rannvijay Singha to add drama and twist to Viu’s thriller Kaushiki

Kaushiki: Rannvijay Singha will make his entry as a dashing cop. He will be playing the impactful role of ACP Sumer Singh. Kaushiki: Rannvijay Singha will make his entry as a dashing cop. He will be playing the impactful role of ACP Sumer Singh.

Kaushiki, the thrilling web-series by Viu has become the talk of the town with its nail-biting storyline and brilliant performances. The show that revolves around a group of friends and their deep dark secrets is engaging the masses and keeping them glued to the screen. And now, the makers have planned the entry of popular television personality Rannvijay Singha, who will only pump up the drama further in the coming episodes.

Sharing details of his character, a source shared with us, “In the coming episode of the series, Rannvijay will make his entry as a dashing cop. He will be playing the impactful role of ACP Sumer Singh. His entry will surely mark a twist in the tale.”

Talking exclusively to indianexpress.com, Rannvijay shared, “I loved the script of the show and my character, and so it didn’t bother me that I was to enter late in the drama. For me, it’s more important to leave an impact, and I am sure Sumer Singh will do that.”

The actor also took to the social networking site Instagram to express his excitement, “Loved playing ACP Sumer Singh, you guys will get to see me on Kaushiki this Friday, 18th May in the 7th episode! Also I might have a surprise for you all!”

The actor has also planned a special screening of the episode with his fans, and he posted about the same. “Another look of ACP Sumer Singh.Who is excited to watch episode 7th and 8th of #kaushiki with me at a private screening on 18th May??? 60 of you can come and watch! All you have to do is send an email! All the details are on my app,it’s called Rannvijay Singha Official App! To download the app u can click the link in the bio!”

To know more on what Rannvijay plans to add to the show; watch the new episode of Kaushiki on Viu. The show stars Sayani Gupta in the titular role while Omkar Kapoor, Namit Das, Rajeev Siddhartha among others play pivotal parts.

